Weeks after Arunachal manoeuvres, BJP reaches out to placate JD(U)

The BJP leadership in Bihar has reached to placate the JD(U) after its alliance partner publicly expressed its reservations following the defection of six Arunachal Pradesh MLAs to the saffron party in December.

Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday called on JD(U) president R C P Singh — the first time that senior BJP leaders have met a senior JD(U) leader in the latter’s offices following last month’s Assembly elections.

Yadav called it a courtesy meeting following Singh’s elevation as JD(U) president. “We had come to congratulate RCP Singh… The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has started a Covid-19 vaccination drive. It was also part of our manifesto to vaccinate all 12 crore people of Bihar,” he said.

BJP sources hinted that cabinet expansion and MLCs’ nomination could take place soon. “There could be 10 ministers from BJP and seven from JD(U). There is no call yet on giving additional ministerial berths to HAM(S) and VIP,” a party source said.

After the meeting, Singh, responding to a query about the cabinet expansion, “These are non-issues. We would sit together and sort it out. In any case, it is at the discretion of the CM to expand his cabinet.”

Meanwhile, the opposition RJD took a dig at the development, with its leader Shakti Singh Yadav saying, “BJP is showing its nervousness with JD(U) asserting itself. But the NDA government remains unstable.”

Asked about demanding one more cabinet berth, former CM and HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “If there can be two deputy CMs from BJP, why cannot there be two ministers each from HAM(S) and VIP?”