Weekly Covid positivity rate in Pune city jumps from 3.52% to 16.19%

The Covid-19 positivity rate for Pune city on Tuesday jumped from last week’s 3.52 percent to 16.19 percent, taking the number of active cases in the period up from 1,218 to 3,790. Most of the patients, though, are asymptomatic. Four deaths were reported in the last seven days.

On Tuesday, the city registered 1,104 new infections, a considerable jump from 232 fresh cases recorded on December 29.

With four new deaths, toll from the infection stands at 9,119.

Even though the number of critical patients continued to be around 90 during the week, the number of patients needing Oxygen support increased from 54 to 76 in the period.

Officials said the civic administration has decided to act tough against those not wearing masks or found spitting in public places, who will be slapped with a fine of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

The civic administration has also decided on strict implementation of the rule allowing only fully vaccinated citizens to enter malls, theaters, restaurants, commercial and government premises.

The state government, meanwhile, has directed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to not hold offline meetings of general body and standing committee.

It has already put limitations of 50 and 20 persons each on wedding ceremonies and last rites.