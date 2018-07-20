Week after Munna Bajrangi’s murder: Deoria jail raided, knives recovered in Atiq Ahmed’s barrack

“Keeping all this in mind, we have sent a recommendation to the authorities concerned to transfer some of the inmates to other jails. A report about Thursday’s search has been sent to the Inspector General (Prisons),” said the DM. “Keeping all this in mind, we have sent a recommendation to the authorities concerned to transfer some of the inmates to other jails. A report about Thursday’s search has been sent to the Inspector General (Prisons),” said the DM.

A week after gangster Munna Bajrangi was murdered inside Baghpat jail, a mobile phone, SIM cards, pen drives and knives were found in the barracks of undertrials — including former Samajwadi Party MP and strongman Atiq Ahmad — during a surprise check in the Deoria district jail Thursday.

District Magistrate Sujeet Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay led the search following complaints of prohibited objects being supplied inside the barracks.

“The search was conducted by me and the SP, along with 300 policemen, at around 7 am today. It went on for three hours. We recovered two SIM cards, four pen drives and two small knives from the barrack of Atiq Ahmad. A mobile phone and four SIM cards were recovered from another barrack. All these items have been seized and the jail superintendent has been asked to get an FIR lodged into the matter. There are 16 barracks in the jail, with around 100 inmates in each barrack,” Kumar told The Indian Express.

He further said, “The step was taken today as we have been receiving complaints of such activities going on inside the jail. Also, some high profile criminals including Atiq Ahmad, former SP zilla panchayat chairman, Ram Pravesh Yadav, and historysheeter K D Singh are lodged in Deoria jail, making it a sensitive prison. To make things worse, we have around 1,600 inmates in a jail which has a capacity of only around 580 inmates. This is because there is no jail in adjacent Kushinagar district and all the accused from that district too are lodged at Deoria jail.”

“Keeping all this in mind, we have sent a recommendation to the authorities concerned to transfer some of the inmates to other jails. A report about Thursday’s search has been sent to the Inspector General (Prisons),” said the DM.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App