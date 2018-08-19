Week after Maharashtra arrests, huge cache of arms seized, says ATS

ATS claimed to have seized 10 countrymade pistols, one countrymade katta (firearm), one air pistol, 10 pistol barrels, six half-made pistol bodies, half-made countrymade firearms and cartridges, magazines and a chopper from Gondhalekar’s house. (Representational) ATS claimed to have seized 10 countrymade pistols, one countrymade katta (firearm), one air pistol, 10 pistol barrels, six half-made pistol bodies, half-made countrymade firearms and cartridges, magazines and a chopper from Gondhalekar’s house. (Representational)

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday told a special court that it has seized a “huge consignment” of arms and ammunition, including “gun-making materials”, from the three accused arrested last week on terror charges. The ATS also submitted that it has evidence of “sensitive” CCTV footage from an open area in Pune, where the accused allegedly met to conspire.

Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti member Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar (25) and Sudanva Gondhalekar (39), who were arrested on August 10, were produced before the special court by ATS officials seeking their further custody.

While the ATS had earlier claimed to have seized crude bombs, gelatin sticks and other materials from the accused, on Saturday it submitted that recoveries have been made at the instance of each of the three men.

It claimed to have seized 10 countrymade pistols, one countrymade katta (firearm), one air pistol, 10 pistol barrels, six half-made pistol bodies, half-made countrymade firearms and cartridges, magazines and a chopper from Gondhalekar’s house. Eight countrymade pistols and 41 cartridges were found at Kalaskar’s house, it added. From Raut’s house in Nallasopara, 22 crude bombs and non-electronic detonators each, two airguns and other equipment have been seized, it said.

