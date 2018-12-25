Week after expulsion: AIADMK readmits Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s brother, O Raja, was readmitted to the AIADMK Monday, almost a week after he had been expelled for “anti-party activities”.

Advertising

A brief statement, signed by party coordinator Panneerselvam and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, said Raja was being readmitted after he expressed regret for his actions. However, both in the December 19 expulsion orders and December 24 readmission statement, the AIADMK did not reveal Raja’s “anti-party activities”.

According to party insiders, the leadership took action against Raja after he contested for the regional chairman post of Aavin, or Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, in Madurai. What had reportedly irked the party was the fact that the Aavin’s Madurai zone chairman post was reserved for a Panneerselvam loyalist.

Party sources had earlier confirmed that Raja was denied permission to contest the election when he had approached it. But he went on to contest and won it.