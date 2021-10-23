Week after Chhattisgarh tribal stir, govt clears Parsa coal block

A WEEK after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met tribals who had marched over 300 km to Raipur to protest against coal mining in Hasdeo Aranya, the Centre has given stage II clearance for mining in Parsa coal block in Chhattisgarh.

Parsa is one of the six coal blocks allocated in the region despite their agitation, according to Hasdeo Aranya Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, a joint platform of protesters from Sarguja and Korba districts.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change letter issued on Thursday states that clearances were based on the state government’s recommendation. The protesters claim that when they met the CM, they were told the Centre was pushing for coal mining in the region. “The state government has furnished compliance report in respect of the conditions stipulated in the in-principle approval and has requested the Central Government to grant final approval,” the letter stated.

According to Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, one of the groups fighting for the Hasdeo Aranya forest, this will lead to the destruction of at least 1 lakh trees in 841 hectare area.

“We have been fighting against the fake gram sabhas that were allegedly conducted in 2017-2018 in Hariharpur village, Salhi village and Fatehpur village…” Alok Shukla, convenor of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, said recently.