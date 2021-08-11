scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Must Read

Week after arson-accused MLA joins BJP, party cancels his membership

The former Ayodhya MLA is one of the prime accused in the case of arson at the house of sitting BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi in 2009. Joshi was then the UP Congress president.

Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow |
August 11, 2021 3:03:21 am
Jitendra Singh Babloo

A week after former BSP MLA Jitendra Singh alias Babloo formally joined the BJP in presence of Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, his party membership was cancelled.

The former Ayodhya MLA is one of the prime accused in the case of arson at the house of sitting BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi in 2009. Joshi was then the UP Congress president.

An official release from BJP spokesperson Himanshu Dubey said, “Membership of former MLA Jitendra Singh ‘Babloo’ has been cancelled by BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

No reason was officially cited for the cancellation of his membership, and there was no one in the party available for comment.

The induction of Babloo, a history-sheeter, into the BJP had triggered murmurs of dissent within.

Joshi, who on August 4 had said that she was “stunned” by the induction of Babloo, on Tuesday said that she was pleased to know about the party deciding to cancel his primary membership.”

“The BJP is a party of principles. I would like to thank the party leadership for taking this step,” Joshi said.

Earlier, she had said that she would speak to the party high command about it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X