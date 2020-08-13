Week after 8 Covid patients died in Gujarat hospital fire, administrator held

Outside Shrey hospital in Navrangpura. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The trustee and administrator of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, where eight Covid-19 patients died in a fire mishap last week, was arrested on Wednesday.

Bharat Mahant, 57, was booked in an FIR filed at Navrangpura police station on Tuesday after the police investigation found that hospital administration didn’t have an no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire safety department and had not trained their medical team for firefighting as per guidelines.

“We have arrested Bharat Mahant of Shrey Hospital on Wednesday and further investigation is underway,” said M A Patel, ACP, A division, Ahmedabad city police.

Mahant has been charged under IPC sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent or rash act to endanger human life.

Around 3.30 am on August 6, a fire broke out in the ICU ward in the fourth floor of the hospital due to a short circuit, leading to the death of eight patients in the ICU ward.

