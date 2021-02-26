Weed out Congress like invasive shrub, gando baval: Parsottam Rupala

EQUATING CONGRESS with gando baval (acacia juliflora), a shrub species, Union Minister Parsottam Rupala on Thursday said the Opposition party needs to be weeded out like the invasive shrub as it demanded proof of surgical strike conducted by Indian soldiers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2018 after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election meeting in Lilia village in Lilia of Amreli taluka, Rupala said, “Our soldiers did surgical strike and you all welcomed it and congratulated them… But what did Congress do? It demanded proof of surgical strike… I have come here to ask you seriously if Congress party demands proof of surgical strike, should be punished or not?… If you wish to punish it push button of lotus (election symbol of BJP) on February 28,” Rupala said.

Polling for election to district and taluka panchayats and municipalities of Gujarat is to be conducted on February 28 and counting of votes will be undertaken on March 2.

Rupala, who is a native of Amreli district and has adopted Lilia under the model village scheme of the Central government, said, “After failing to win a single seat from Gujarat in the previous two Lok Sabha elections, Congress has forgotten the art of contesting elections. It is under the impression that the train taking one to Delhi after victory here has been suspended. For the past two elections, all 26 passengers boarding this train from here are from the BJP…”

The BJP leader said people of Gujarat have made Congress forget to get elected to Parliament and Gujarat Assembly and now needs to be voted out from local bodies as well.

The BJP leader said gando baval was introduced to India by Congress governments but it has become nuisance, invading pastoral land and roads.