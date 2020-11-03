Weddings in Gujarat can have up to 200 guests

In the case of a closed hall, the upper limit of people will be 50 per cent of the hall’s total capacity with a cap of maximum 200 persons.

The Gujarat government on Monday relaxed the rule for organising marriage functions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing a maximum of 200 attendees for weddings in non-containment zones. Earlier, the upper limit for guests at such functions was 100.

The relaxations come when the state is witnessing a downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases reported daily.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office made the announcement while adding that it will come into effect from November 3. In the case of a closed hall, the upper limit of people will be 50 per cent of the hall’s total capacity with a cap of maximum 200 persons. It further added that the norms of social distancing and wearing masks will have to be followed at such functions. The Home department has issued a notification in this regard.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.