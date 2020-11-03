scorecardresearch
Bihar polls

Weddings in Gujarat can have up to 200 guests

An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office made the announcement while adding that it will come into effect from November 3.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar | November 3, 2020 2:11:07 am
In the case of a closed hall, the upper limit of people will be 50 per cent of the hall's total capacity with a cap of maximum 200 persons.

The Gujarat government on Monday relaxed the rule for organising marriage functions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing a maximum of 200 attendees for weddings in non-containment zones. Earlier, the upper limit for guests at such functions was 100.

The relaxations come when the state is witnessing a downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases reported daily.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office made the announcement while adding that it will come into effect from November 3. In the case of a closed hall, the upper limit of people will be 50 per cent of the hall’s total capacity with a cap of maximum 200 persons. It further added that the norms of social distancing and wearing masks will have to be followed at such functions. The Home department has issued a notification in this regard.

