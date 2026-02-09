Wedding rituals for free, ear piercing for Rs 50: Tirupati priests make their services available to public

3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 01:03 PM IST
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, has made various services available to the public, and has said that wedding ceremonies will be performed by members of the Tirumala Priests Association free of charge.
While the wedding rituals will be performed for free, the families involved will pay for other arrangements, like catering and floral decorations.
From Monday, the TTD will conduct various traditional rituals and ceremonies required by the devotees, at prescribed nominal charges at the spacious Kalyana Vedika, which is located in the Papa Vinasanam road in Tirumala, through the Purohita Sangham (Priests Association).
Important religious ceremonies such as marriage, Upanayanam, Satyanarayana Vratham, Namakaranam, Annaprasana, Aksharabhyasam, Vahana Puja and other rituals will be performed in accordance with scriptures. TTD has made these services available at affordable charges for the convenience of devotees, said Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam.
The details of the services and fees being offered through the Priests Association at Kalyana Vedika are: Marriage – free of cost; Upanayanam – Rs 300 ; Satyanarayana Vratham – Rs 300; Keshakhandana – Rs 200; Namakaranam – Rs 200; Annaprasana – Rs 200; Aksharabhyasam – Rs 200; Vahana Puja – Rs 200; ear piercing – Rs 50; ear piercing (at cottage) – Rs 100; Melam (one set) – Rs 100; Melam (two sets) – Rs 300; Dastra Puja – Rs 200; and other religious ceremonies – Rs 200. Devotees have been requested to contact the Priests Association located at Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala to utilise these services.
Annual Brahmotsavams
The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram commenced in a grand religious manner on Sunday with the sacred Dhwajarohanam ceremony held between 8.15 am and 8.35 am in the Kumbha Lagnam. The ceremony was conducted as per Vaikhanasa Agama traditions.
TTD executive officer M Ravichandra stated that the Brahmotsavams commenced with Dhwajarohanam and will go on till February 16. He said elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple during the festival period. He informed that Garuda Seva will be observed on February 12, Swarna Rathotsavam on February 13, Rathotsavam on February 15 and Chakrasnanam on February 16.
In view of the expected heavy influx of devotees on Garuda Seva day, special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth crowd management and safety. Influx of devotees has already started with 81,777 having darshan on Sunday with devotees waiting in 31 compartments for 15 to 18 hours.
