Wedding rituals for free, ear piercing for Rs 50: Tirupati priests make their services available to public

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, has made various services available to the public, and has said that wedding ceremonies will be performed by members of the Tirumala Priests Association free of charge.

While the wedding rituals will be performed for free, the families involved will pay for other arrangements, like catering and floral decorations.

From Monday, the TTD will conduct various traditional rituals and ceremonies required by the devotees, at prescribed nominal charges at the spacious Kalyana Vedika, which is located in the Papa Vinasanam road in Tirumala, through the Purohita Sangham (Priests Association).