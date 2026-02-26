Wedding horror in Bihar: Groom looks on as neighbour shoots bride during rituals in Buxar

Police said the accused, Deenbandhu, is on the run and preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have stemmed from one-sided affection.

An 18-year-old bride was shot in the abdomen by a man from her neighbourhood when the wedding rituals were on in Buxar district’s Chausa Nagar Panchayat on Tuesday night.

The bride, Arti Kumari, was rushed to a hospital and later referred to a medical centre in Varanasi where she is said to be out of danger.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, which shows the bride alongside the groom performing some rituals when a man fires at her. The wedding procession had come to the bride’s place from Suremanpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

Police said the accused, Deenbandhu, is on the run and preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have stemmed from one-sided affection.