Wedding horror in Bihar: Groom looks on as neighbour shoots bride during rituals in Buxar

The bride was rushed to a hospital and later referred to a medical centre in Varanasi where she is said to be out of danger.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
Feb 26, 2026 07:04 AM IST
An 18-year-old bride was shot in the abdomen by a man from her neighbourhood when the wedding rituals were on in Buxar district’s Chausa Nagar Panchayat on Tuesday night.

The bride, Arti Kumari, was rushed to a hospital and later referred to a medical centre in Varanasi where she is said to be out of danger.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, which shows the bride alongside the groom performing some rituals when a man fires at her. The wedding procession had come to the bride’s place from Suremanpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

Police said the accused, Deenbandhu, is on the run and preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have stemmed from one-sided affection.

Police have rounded up the suspect’s father for questioning. Buxar SP Shubham Arya said, “The girl was shot in the stomach and has been referred to Varanasi. The suspect, Deenbandhu, is from the same colony.” The accused had previously been jailed in a liquor smuggling case, he added.

“A search operation is on to trace the accused,” police said.

