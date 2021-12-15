Renotify 27% seats reserved for OBCs in local body polls, SC tells Maharashtra, SEC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government and State Election Commission (SEC) to renotify the 27 per cent seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body polls and hold elections to them along with the polls to the remaining 73 per cent.

On December 6, the SC had stayed the elections to the 27 per cent reserved seats stating that the decision to earmark the quota was done without following the mandatory triple-test laid down by the top court.

Hearing it Wednesday, a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said there is no reason to modify the December 6, 2021 order but added “however, the hiatus cannot continue forever.”

Accordingly, it directed the State Election Commission to renotify those seats as general category so that polls for those seats can take place as per law along with elections for remaining 73 per cent.

“In other words, SEC must issue fresh notification for the remaining 27 per cent seats reserved for OBC as general category and commence election process for them along with remaining 73 per cent which is on its way..”, the bench also comprising Justice CT Ravikumar ordered.

The court said that the SEC must declare results of both polls simultaneously. “Counting and final results of both…must be together and declared on one day local body-wise”, the court said adding that “these directions would apply to by-elections.”

The SC also transferred to itself any plea pending before the High Court on the same subject matter and added that if any directions have been passed by the HC, the same shall also stand modified.

Though the Maharashtra government proposed that the entire election process be stayed and the Commission appointed by it be given three months to complete the process of data collection to fulfill the triple test, the court did not agree.