Rahul Gandhi closes his speech with a hug for PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi targetted the central government by zooming in on issues like agrarian crisis, corruption and crony capitalism. (Photo Courtesy: Lok Sabha TV) Rahul Gandhi targetted the central government by zooming in on issues like agrarian crisis, corruption and crony capitalism. (Photo Courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi concluded his sharp attack against the NDA government, with a surprise hug for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Friday. Closing his speech against what he termed as the “jumlas” of Modi government, Gandhi walked over to the prime minister and embraced him, Modi, who was apparently taken aback by Gandhi’s gesture, called him back and shook hands with him. Later, Gandhi was also snapped winking in the House.

Adding that he has no hatred for prime minister, the BJP and the RSS; Gandhi instead thanked them for teaching him the meaning of “Congress, life and being a Hindu.” “You can call me Pappu, give me names, but I will never have hatred for you,” Gandhi said ending his fiery speech during the no-confidence motion in the House.

During his speech, Gandhi accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of speaking lies over the Rafale deal. Looking directly at PM Modi, Gandhi said, “The PM is smiling but there is a touch of nervousness in the gentleman and he is looking away from me. He cannot look into my eyes, I understand that. The prime minister cannot be truthful, I understand.”

Labeling the various promises made by Modi government as “jumlas,” Gandhi said, ” The symptoms of the ‘jumla strike’ are a great sense of excitement, happiness, there is a feeling of shock and then there are 8-hour-long speeches.” He also questioned PM Modi’s silence over the rising number of lynching cases in the country.

“The difference between us and PM and Amit Shah is that we are willing to lose power. The PM and president of BJP can’t afford to lose power, because when they do other processes will start against them. The prime minister and BJP president act out of fear. This is the fear that is translating in India,” Gandhi said.

