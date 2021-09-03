Praful Patel: Cong should decide on NCP tie-up in Goa in 10-15 days

FORMER UNION minister and senior NCP leader Praful Patel Thursday said that like-minded parties should come together in Goa for next year’s elections and the Congress needs to take a decision on a pre-poll alliance with his party this month itself.

Patel said the NCP contested the 2017 polls on its own after waiting for the Congress to take a decision on an alliance until the last day of filing of nominations. This time, Patel said, the NCP does not want a repeat. The Congress needs to take a decision on a pre-poll alliance within the next 10-15 days, he said.

“In last elections, though the Congress had agreed to give few seats to the NCP, they kept everyone on hold till the last moment and as a consequence we fought the elections separately. Had we known earlier, we would have been better prepared,” Patel said.

In the 40-member Goa House, former CM Churchill Alemao is the only NCP MLA.