Thursday, September 02, 2021
Praful Patel: Cong should decide on NCP tie-up in Goa in 10-15 days

Patel said the NCP contested the 2017 polls on its own after waiting for the Congress to take a decision on an alliance until the last day of filing of nominations.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
September 3, 2021 2:33:36 am
sharad pawar, praful patel, congress, sharad pawar pm inn 1990, ncp, rajiv gandhi deathy, sharad pawar pm, indian express newsPraful Patel.

FORMER UNION minister and senior NCP leader Praful Patel Thursday said that like-minded parties should come together in Goa for next year’s elections and the Congress needs to take a decision on a pre-poll alliance with his party this month itself.

Patel said the NCP contested the 2017 polls on its own after waiting for the Congress to take a decision on an alliance until the last day of filing of nominations. This time, Patel said, the NCP does not want a repeat. The Congress needs to take a decision on a pre-poll alliance within the next 10-15 days, he said.

“In last elections, though the Congress had agreed to give few seats to the NCP, they kept everyone on hold till the last moment and as a consequence we fought the elections separately. Had we known earlier, we would have been better prepared,” Patel said.

In the 40-member Goa House, former CM Churchill Alemao is the only NCP MLA.

