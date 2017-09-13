Meerut: 16-yr-old boy abducted for ransom, killed

This is the second incident in the past two days in Meerut in which a child has been killed. On Sunday night, a Class VIII student was shot dead in Kankarkheda area over his brother’s affair. (Representational Image) This is the second incident in the past two days in Meerut in which a child has been killed. On Sunday night, a Class VIII student was shot dead in Kankarkheda area over his brother’s affair. (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old boy was kidnapped for ransom at Bhawanpur in Meerut on Monday and then killed by the abductors after hundreds of villagers in the boy’s search located them in a cane field and were on their way to rescue him.

Two persons have been detained and five teams are trying to trace the others, said police.

According to the complaint lodged in this connection, Class X student Shiva, a resident of Nabipura village, went to school Monday. When he did not return by evening, his sister Shikha called him on his cellphone. The call was received by an unknown person who demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom. Despite the kidnappers’ warning not to approach police, Shiva’s uncle Manoj informed them.

Before police arrived, hundreds of villagers reached their home and started looking for the boy with Manoj. One Iqbal of a nearby village told them that he had seen Shiva with three unidentified persons in his cane field. As the crowd rushed to the field, the kidnappers sensed trouble and shot the boy in his chest and head before escaping. The boy was taken to a nursing home where doctors declared him brought dead.

“A case has been lodged and two persons, Farman and Nafis Kala, have been detained. They are being questioned to trace the others involved,” said Bhawanpur police station in-charge Kartar Singh.

