Gadchiroli: Seven, including five of a family, killed in road accident

SEVEN people, including five of a family, were killed in a crash between two vehicles near Jimalgatta in Gadchiroli on Sunday. The mishap occurred around 8.30 pm, when a Suzuki Baleno carrying members of Mittalwar family from Chandrapur to Kaleshwar temple in the Adilabad district of Telangana across the Sironcha border was hit by a passenger “kalipivli”.

Kamal Maroti Mittalwar, 35, Maroti Keshavrao Mittalwar, 60, Lata Maroti Mittalwar, 55, Shrinita Kamal Mittalwar, 5 months and Saras Sandip Mittalwar, 1.5 years died on the spot. Two others from the other vehicle, Nikhil Devrao, Mohurle, 28, and driver Sandip Anandrao Gadap, 40 were also killed.

Five injured, Seema Kamal Mittalwar and Archana Sandip Mittalwar, Trisha Sudhir Akkewar, Pratima Devrao Mohurle and Devrao Sakharam Mohurke were grievously hurt and have been admitted to the sub-district hospital of Aheri.

