Sharad Pawar’s remark on Manohar Parrikar uncalled for, says Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said NCP president Sharad Pawar’s remarks that former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar quit his post at the Centre and returned to Goa as he did not agree with the Rafale fighter jet deal, were uncalled for.

Fadnavis also said that despite his ill-health, eight days before his death, Parrikar had expressed a wish to hold at least two campaign rallies for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said, “Even Rahul Gandhi had earlier tried to make similar comments (against Parrikar), which was a very crass attempt. At that time Parrikar was alive and he had given a strong reply. But making similar comments after Parrikar’s death, I think is uncalled for.”

Parrikar had given straight answers earlier as well, he added.

Addressing reporters in Kolhapur, Pawar had said on Saturday that since Rafale deal was not acceptable to Parrikar, he resigned from the post of defence minister and returned to Goa.

BJP national president Amit Shah alleged that Pawar was spreading falsehood as his party’s fortunes were falling.

“Being a former Defence Minister yourself, one expected better from you Pawar Sahab! Your party’s falling fortunes and family fights over seats is making you nervous and spread falsehoods,” Shah tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)