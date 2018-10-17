Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Weather update: Kashmir gets season’s first snowfall, rains in coastal regions

Weather update: Kashmir gets season’s first snowfall, rains in coastal regions

Remote, mountainous regions in the valley received a fresh spell of snowfall.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2018 11:08:09 am
Fresh snowfall in Drass, Jammu & Kashmir. (Screen Grab/@AIRNewsAlerts/Twitter)
Related News

As winter approaches, parts of India witnessed a dip in temperature Wednesday with Srinagar receiving its first snowfall of the season. Remote mountainous regions in the valley including Drass received a fresh spell of snowfall. Dawar, Tulial and Baktore areas of Gurez also witnessed moderate snowfall on Tuesday evening.

In national capital Delhi, it was a cool, misty morning with the minimum temperature settling at 19.2 degrees Celsius, reported PTI. The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast cloudy skies with maximum temperature expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Down South, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rains. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South interior Karnataka on Wednesday, PTI reported citing the MeT. Goa witnessed thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement