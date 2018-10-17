Weather update: Kashmir gets season’s first snowfall, rains in coastal regions

Fresh snowfall in Drass, Jammu & Kashmir. (Screen Grab/@AIRNewsAlerts/Twitter) Fresh snowfall in Drass, Jammu & Kashmir. (Screen Grab/@AIRNewsAlerts/Twitter)

As winter approaches, parts of India witnessed a dip in temperature Wednesday with Srinagar receiving its first snowfall of the season. Remote mountainous regions in the valley including Drass received a fresh spell of snowfall. Dawar, Tulial and Baktore areas of Gurez also witnessed moderate snowfall on Tuesday evening.

In national capital Delhi, it was a cool, misty morning with the minimum temperature settling at 19.2 degrees Celsius, reported PTI. The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast cloudy skies with maximum temperature expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Fresh #Snowfall in #Drass, the second Coldest Inhabited Place in the world, and Adjoining areas.#AIRVideos: Anayat Ali pic.twitter.com/tg6x5fJHJI — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 17, 2018

Down South, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rains. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South interior Karnataka on Wednesday, PTI reported citing the MeT. Goa witnessed thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

