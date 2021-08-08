scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 08, 2021
Weather Today Live Updates: MP, Rajasthan to witness more rain; 4 people killed in West Bengal floods

Weather Today Live Updates: Rains are also likely in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Sikkim from August 10.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2021 10:02:07 am
People hold umbrellas as it rains in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (PTI)

Weather Today LIVE Updates: During the next 24 hours, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will experience fairly widespread rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Rains are also likely in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Sikkim from August 10, it added.

Northeastern states will continue to witness the current spell of rainfall till August 12. In the South, monsoon activity is to increase from August 10 with heavy showers predicted in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Yesterday, rains lashed parts of the national capital and adjoining areas, bringing down the mercury levels.

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and seven injured in incidents of lightning strikes in West Bengal due to the flood situation worsening following heavy rains on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh has been battling with consistent floods since the past week. Till now, 8,832 people have been rescued from the flood-affected parts of the state, while 29,280 others have been shifted to safer places from these areas so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the flood situation in the state unfortunate.

According to a report, as many as 80 persons have died and 55 injured following heavy monsoon rain in Rajasthan this year. Additionally, about 125 animals have died so far. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.

Live Blog

Rains in MP, Rajasthan, north-eastern states today; 4 dead, 7 injured in Bengal floods; Over 8,000 people rescued amid MP floods. Follow this space for the latest updates.

As flood situation worsens in West Bengal and the heavy rainfall continues, people wade through flood-hit Amta in Howrah. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Heavy rain batters Kolkata, leaves parts of city waterlogged

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengal, including Kolkata, on Friday morning, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. The weather department had already predicted this intense spell of thunderstorm and rain two days ago.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall will occur over Kolkata and suburban areas,” a statement by the Met department read. Rain led to traffic congestion in the city during office hours as many roads remained submerged.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra: ‘Extreme weather events will become more frequent and intense

India falls in the tropical region; extra-tropical regions are in the middle and higher latitudes where most of Europe, northern United States, and Canada are located. The weather in the tropical region is different from that of the extra-tropical regions. Cyclones, the monsoon, thunderstorms are characteristic of tropical weather systems. Tropical weather is associated with convective forces of the atmosphere. The intense heating of the Earth’s surface plays a dominant role in the genesis, evolution, characteristics, propagation, and movement of the weather in these areas. Extra-tropical weather systems are more systematic and periodic, and therefore, in general, easier to predict. In comparison, the weather in the tropical zones is a little less predictable.

