Weather Today Live Updates: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; 4 people killed in West Bengal floods

Weather Today LIVE Updates: During the next 24 hours, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will experience fairly widespread rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Rains are also likely in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Sikkim from August 10, it added.
Northeastern states will continue to witness the current spell of rainfall till August 12. In the South, monsoon activity is to increase from August 10 with heavy showers predicted in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Yesterday, rains lashed parts of the national capital and adjoining areas, bringing down the mercury levels.
Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and seven injured in incidents of lightning strikes in West Bengal due to the flood situation worsening following heavy rains on Saturday.
Madhya Pradesh has been battling with consistent floods since the past week. Till now, 8,832 people have been rescued from the flood-affected parts of the state, while 29,280 others have been shifted to safer places from these areas so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the flood situation in the state unfortunate.
According to a report, as many as 80 persons have died and 55 injured following heavy monsoon rain in Rajasthan this year. Additionally, about 125 animals have died so far. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.
For the coming week, IMD predicts light rainfall on Monday followed by dry days. Strong surface winds and overcast skies are expected for the rest of the week, but the IMD’s seven-day weather forecast does not mention rainfall after Monday. Over the next seven days, maximum temperature is likely to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.
Parts of the city recorded decent rainfall on Saturday. The Ridge station of the IMD recorded the highest — 50.8 mm — between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday. This was followed by the Safdarjung station with 6.9 mm, the Lodi Road station with 1.1 mm, Palam with 0.6 mm and Aya Nagar with 0.5 mm.
The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 83 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday.
The national capital witnessed moderate showers at isolated places on Sunday morning. The Met department had predicted moderate rainfall and cloudy skies over the city today. Temperatures are likely to reduce following the rains.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed officials to provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the dependents of those killed in rain-related incidents in the state and Rs 2 lakh to the injured.
Gehlot gave the order while chairing a meeting of the Disaster Management and Relief Department to review the situation arising out of heavy rains in the state. He also reviewed the relief and rescue operations in several districts of Kota and Bharatpur divisions, an official statement said.
Most deaths have been recorded in Bundi (16), followed by state capital Jaipur (15). As many as eight persons have died in Tonk, followed by six in Kota, and four in Sawai Madhopur. Nineteen other districts have recorded 1-3 deaths. Most of the deaths in Jaipur were reported after lightning struck a watch tower near Amer Fort last month, which had led to the death of at least 11 persons.
Additionally, at least 125 animals have died so far.