Weather Today Live Updates: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; 4 people killed in West Bengal floods

People hold umbrellas as it rains in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (PTI)

Weather Today LIVE Updates: During the next 24 hours, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will experience fairly widespread rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Rains are also likely in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Sikkim from August 10, it added.

Northeastern states will continue to witness the current spell of rainfall till August 12. In the South, monsoon activity is to increase from August 10 with heavy showers predicted in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Yesterday, rains lashed parts of the national capital and adjoining areas, bringing down the mercury levels.

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and seven injured in incidents of lightning strikes in West Bengal due to the flood situation worsening following heavy rains on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh has been battling with consistent floods since the past week. Till now, 8,832 people have been rescued from the flood-affected parts of the state, while 29,280 others have been shifted to safer places from these areas so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the flood situation in the state unfortunate.

According to a report, as many as 80 persons have died and 55 injured following heavy monsoon rain in Rajasthan this year. Additionally, about 125 animals have died so far. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.