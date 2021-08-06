Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy showers in Madhya Pradesh, Northeast this week

New Delhi: A man carries an umbrella as he walks on a waterlogged road during heavy rain in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI)

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Widespread heavy showers are expected across parts of North India this week, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update. Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UP will experience fairly sustained rainfall for the next five days.

Fairly widespread showers with isolated bouts of heavy rainfall is also predicted across the Northeast until August 9th, following which rain activity is likely to intensify.

Meanwhile, Gujarat, Maharashtra and parts of Peninsular and Central India will witness a decline in rainfall during the next 4-5 days, IMD said.