Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy showers in Madhya Pradesh, Northeast this week
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Fairly widespread showers with isolated bouts of heavy rainfall is also predicted across the Northeast until August 9th, following which rain activity is likely to intensify.
New Delhi: A man carries an umbrella as he walks on a waterlogged road during heavy rain in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI)
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Widespread heavy showers are expected across parts of North India this week, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update. Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UP will experience fairly sustained rainfall for the next five days.
Meanwhile, Gujarat, Maharashtra and parts of Peninsular and Central India will witness a decline in rainfall during the next 4-5 days, IMD said.
Mumbai: People hold umbrellas as it rains in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (PTI)
IMD expects Low Pressure Area over Madhya Pradesh to weaken during the time period of August 5 - August 7. Chances of torrential rain is possible over Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for next five days. There will be a gradual shifting of monsoon trough to the foothills of the Himalayas by 10th August.
Rainfall in Northwest India will reduce from Thursday onwards. On the other hand, rainfall activity will gradually increase over Himalayas and adjoining areas of northern plains and northeastern states from August 10 onwards.
India Meteorological Department stated, "Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east Central India (except Odisha), Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 4-5 days."
Widespread rainfall along with heavy spell of rainfall are very likely to take place over West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Thursday.
Heavy rains destroyed Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh. Casualties have occurred with two dead, several bridges damaged and many injured.
An air operation to rescue people was initiated in flood-hit Bhind district and Karera in Shivpuri district, according to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 84 per cent.
The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (PTI)