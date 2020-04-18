Strong winds, rain bring temperature down in Delhi-NCR

The Red Fort today as rain lashed parts of New Delhi (ANI Photo) The Red Fort today as rain lashed parts of New Delhi (ANI Photo)

Strong winds accompanied with rain and thundershowers lashed parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas on Saturday, bringing the mercury down in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of scattered rain and thundershowers over adjoining plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours, and widespread thundershowers over Western Himalayan region under the influence of Western Disturbance.

The weatherman had earlier announced a revision in the onset and withdrawal dates of the southwest monsoon over 11 states covering 63 cities. The new date for monsoon onset over New Delhi is now June 27, replacing the earlier date of June 23.

Over the last many years, it was noted that the onset of the Southwest monsoon was not as per the normal dates by the time it advanced and exited from the northwest, central and some eastern regions.

