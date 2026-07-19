Weather puts a pause on Amarnath Yatra

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra shall also remain temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. The decisions come after a weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department. (File)

The ongoing Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended over the next few days due to inclement weather forecasts in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said that no convoy vehicle carrying Amarnath yatra pilgrims will be allowed to proceed from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu towards the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan in Pahalgam on July 19.

The government said that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims in view of the adverse weather conditions predicted along the yatra route.

In 2022, 12 pilgrims died while 25 were left injured after flash floods in the area.