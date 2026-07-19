Weather puts a pause on Amarnath Yatra

The government said that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims in view of the adverse weather conditions predicted along the yatra route.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarJul 19, 2026 06:45 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra weather, Amarnath Yatra paused, Amarnath Yatra on pause, Weather puts a pause on Amarnath Yatra, Srinagar, amarnath yatra, Amarnath yatra pilgrims, Indian express news, current affairsThe Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra shall also remain temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. The decisions come after a weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department. (File)
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The ongoing Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended over the next few days due to inclement weather forecasts in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said that no convoy vehicle carrying Amarnath yatra pilgrims will be allowed to proceed from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu towards the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan in Pahalgam on July 19.

The government said that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims in view of the adverse weather conditions predicted along the yatra route.

In 2022, 12 pilgrims died while 25 were left injured after flash floods in the area.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra bus fire: Tragedy averted as alert CRPF men evacuate pilgrims

“No fresh batch of pilgrims shall be permitted to move from Jammu on July 19 towards Kashmir in view of the inclement weather advisory. Pilgrims are advised to remain at their designated accommodation centres in Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban and await further instructions from the authorities,” Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu said.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra shall also remain temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. The decisions come after a weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department.

Amid unprecedented security arrangements, this year’s first batch of nearly 5,000 Amarnath pilgrims arrived in the Kashmir valley on July 2. While 2,510 pilgrims will take the traditional Pahalgam-Chandanwari- Amarnath route, 2,312 pilgrims will take the shorter Sonamarg-Baltal-Amarnath route.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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