Weather News Updates: First cyclonic storm likely to reach close to Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around Tuesday

Delhi witnessed slight rainfall, earlier during the week, giving the capital brief respite from the heatwave. (Express Photo by Gajender Yadav)

Weather Live Updates: This year’s first cyclonic storm, likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to reach close to Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD said a low pressure developed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation relating to heat wave management and monsoon preparedness in a high-level meeting and advised states and union territories to have heat action plans in place at both state, as well as city and district levels.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned that after respite over the last few days, heatwave conditions are expected over parts of Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Delhi over the coming days.