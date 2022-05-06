scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
Weather News live Updates: No heatwave in Delhi this week, says IMD; PM advises to put heat action plans in place

Weather News Today, Weather Forecast News, Temperature Today, Heatwave News Today: The India Meteorological Department said no heatwave is predicted this week in Delhi.

May 6, 2022 9:10:50 am
Rainfall and strong winds in Delhi brought down the temperature in the National Capital on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gajender Yadav)

Weather Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation relating to heat wave management and monsoon preparedness in a high-level meeting and advised states and union territories to have heat action plans in place at both state, as well as city and district levels.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned that after respite over the last few days, heatwave conditions are expected over parts of Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Delhi over the coming days.

IMD has also said no heatwave is predicted this week. Delhi summers this year made a record as it was the second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather Live News: No heatwave in Delhi this week, says IMD; PM advises States, UT to put heat action plans in place; heatwave conditions expected to continue after respite but with less intensity; follow this space for weather-related live updates

Heatwave conditions are on the forecast once again for the national capital on May 10 and 11, when the maximum temperature is likely to be around 43 or 44 degrees Celsius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation relating to heat wave management and monsoon preparedness in a high-level meeting and advised states and union territories to have heat action plans in place at both state, as well as city and district levels. In the aftermath of a gruelling March and April – with some of the highest temperatures in over a century, the prime minister instructed officials to take steps to avoid deaths related to either heat waves or fire incidents.

