Weather News live Updates: No heatwave in Delhi this week, says IMD; PM advises to put heat action plans in place

Rainfall and strong winds in Delhi brought down the temperature in the National Capital on Wednesday.

Weather Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation relating to heat wave management and monsoon preparedness in a high-level meeting and advised states and union territories to have heat action plans in place at both state, as well as city and district levels.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned that after respite over the last few days, heatwave conditions are expected over parts of Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Delhi over the coming days.

IMD has also said no heatwave is predicted this week. Delhi summers this year made a record as it was the second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.