Monsoon advances further; IMD warns of heavy rain over South India till Thursday

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With the monsoon inching closer, pre-monsoon activity has picked up across southern India regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday forecast heavy rain over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, and Puducherry till Thursday. Thunder squalls are expected to continue until May 21 over Mahe and Kerala, where the southwest monsoon onset is expected on May 26.
During the past 24 hours, many areas in Kerala recorded heavy rainfall : Kozhikode (99.3 mm), Kannur (83 mm), Thennala (61 mm), Munakkal (56 mm) and Vaikkom (50 mm).
On Monday, the IMD said the monsoon had advanced into some more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, the Kanniyakumari area, southwest, east-central, and southeast Bay of Bengal, and covered most parts of the Andaman Sea and the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
During the next three to four days, the IMD said, conditions favoured the further monsoon advance into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, more areas of Kanniyakumari, southwest, east-central, and southeast Bay of Bengal, and the remaining parts of the Andaman Sea.
Strong and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 50 to 60 kmph are forecast along the east coast. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will experience thunderstorms and lightning on May 20 and 21.
There is a strong wind discontinuity experienced between the two cyclonic circulations present over Vidarbha and the Gulf of Mannar. Monsoon winds are gathering steam, and there are strong cross-equatorial winds being reported over this region.
In view of the strong winds along the coasts, fishermen have been warned from venturing into the areas near the Gulf of Mannar, the south Bay of Bengal, and the Kanniyakumari area till May 20 and over the Andaman Sea till May 22. Similar advisories are in place for regions off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, along with Lakshadweep, till May 20.
Meanwhile, in the remaining parts of the country, day temperatures continue to remain above normal with heatwave conditions expected till May 23 over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.
Severe heatwave conditions will sweep through Uttar Pradesh till May 23, the IMD has warned.
“The maximum temperatures over these regions will rise and remain 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal,” the IMD said.
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