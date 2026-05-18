Monsoon advances further; IMD warns of heavy rain over South India till Thursday

The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala on May 26 (File Photo)

With the monsoon inching closer, pre-monsoon activity has picked up across southern India regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday forecast heavy rain over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, and Puducherry till Thursday. Thunder squalls are expected to continue until May 21 over Mahe and Kerala, where the southwest monsoon onset is expected on May 26.

During the past 24 hours, many areas in Kerala recorded heavy rainfall : Kozhikode (99.3 mm), Kannur (83 mm), Thennala (61 mm), Munakkal (56 mm) and Vaikkom (50 mm).

On Monday, the IMD said the monsoon had advanced into some more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, the Kanniyakumari area, southwest, east-central, and southeast Bay of Bengal, and covered most parts of the Andaman Sea and the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands.