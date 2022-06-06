Weather News Live Updates: Heavy rainfall to hit southern states; heatwave conditions likely in parts of northwest, central India

Street vendors use an umbrella to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI)

Severe heatwave conditions have been consistently reported over large parts of India since the beginning of the summer season in March. Last month, the mercury touched nearly 50 degrees Celsius in some areas of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a day after Jacobabad in neighbouring Pakistan had recorded 51 degree Celsius.

This year, March and April saw early and unprecedented heat across India. March was the warmest and April was the fourth-warmest in 122 years. Though heatwave over large parts of north and central India is an annual phenomenon in May, the maximum temperatures in areas of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have been unusually high.

Urban areas like Delhi and Gurgaon recording day temperatures in the 45-49 degrees Celsius range is abnormal and was aggravated by contributions from other local weather, and anthropogenic and man-made factors.

