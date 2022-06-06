scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Weather News Live Updates: Heavy rainfall to hit southern states; heatwave conditions likely in parts of northwest, central India

Weather News Live Updates: Heatwave conditions are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi,  Chhattisgarh and Telangana

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 10:16:21 am
A girl uses an umbrella to protect herself from rain in Guwahati, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI)

Weather News Live Updates: According to the India Meteorological Department, with the onset of the monsoon, the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana will witness heavy rainfall from Monday to Thursday.

Rainfall is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next four days.

Meanwhile, on Monday, heatwave conditions are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and interior Odisha will witness heatwave conditions today and tomorrow (June 7).

Weather news: Rainfall likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka; Heatwave conditions likely in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana; Follow live updates here

Street vendors use an umbrella to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI)

Explained: How heatwave is sweeping across India, again

Severe heatwave conditions have been consistently reported over large parts of India since the beginning of the summer season in March. Last month, the mercury touched nearly 50 degrees Celsius in some areas of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a day after Jacobabad in neighbouring Pakistan had recorded 51 degree Celsius.

This year, March and April saw early and unprecedented heat across India. March was the warmest and April was the fourth-warmest in 122 years. Though heatwave over large parts of north and central India is an annual phenomenon in May, the maximum temperatures in areas of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have been unusually high.

Urban areas like Delhi and Gurgaon recording day temperatures in the 45-49 degrees Celsius range is abnormal and was aggravated by contributions from other local weather, and anthropogenic and man-made factors.

