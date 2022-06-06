Weather News Live Updates: Heavy rainfall to hit southern states; heatwave conditions likely in parts of northwest, central India

Weather News Live Updates: According to the India Meteorological Department, with the onset of the monsoon, the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana will witness heavy rainfall from Monday to Thursday.
Rainfall is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next four days.
Meanwhile, on Monday, heatwave conditions are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and interior Odisha will witness heatwave conditions today and tomorrow (June 7).