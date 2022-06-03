Weather News Live Updates: Light rainfall likely in Delhi today; heatwave conditions in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana

The forecast predicts heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Weather News Live Updates: According to the India Meteorological Department forecast Friday, parts of Delhi are expected to witness light rainfall today with minimum temperature likely to settle at 25 degree Celsius and maximum temperature at 42 degrees.

Meanwhile, Northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim, Karnataka and Kerala will expect moderate rainfall during the next 5 days, the IMD forecast says. Heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya is also on the forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.