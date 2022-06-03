Weather News Live Updates: Light rainfall likely in Delhi today; heatwave conditions in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana

scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Updated: June 3, 2022 10:23:28 am
weather news live updates, monsoon updates today, rain news todayThe forecast predicts heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Weather News Live Updates: According to the India Meteorological Department forecast Friday, parts of Delhi are expected to witness light rainfall today with minimum temperature likely to settle at 25 degree Celsius and maximum temperature at 42 degrees.

Meanwhile, Northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim, Karnataka and Kerala will expect moderate rainfall during the next 5 days, the IMD forecast says. Heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya is also on the forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.

Live Blog

10:23 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Light rainfall with cloudy sky expected over Karnataka: IMD

The IMD forecast Friday said Karnataka is likely to witness "one or two spells of rain or thunderstorm" today with maximum and minimum temperature expected to settle at 31 and 21 degree Celsius. 

10:20 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Delhi likely to witness light rainfall today: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast Friday, parts of Delhi are expected to witness light rainfall today with minimum temperature likely to settle at 25 degree Celsius and maximum temperature at 42 degrees.

Notably, it will be the seventh consecutive year when the country would receive normal rainfall during June to September months. Previously, India has recorded consecutive normal monsoons for 12 years between 1953 – 1964 and 1988 – 1999, four years between 1975 – 1978 , 2005 – 2008 and 2010 – 2013. After two deficient monsoons in 2014 and 2015, there have been six years of normal rainfall since 2016. This includes two consecutive above normal rainfall years recorded in 2019 (110 per cent of LPA) and 2020 (109 per cent of LPA).

