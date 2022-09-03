scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
India Weather News Live Updates: Major regions across country to receive rainfall in September

India Monsoon Live, Weather News Live Today: The IMD predicted heavy rainfall spell over extreme south Peninsular and northeast India for the next five days and over Bihar, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days.

September 3, 2022 8:51:31 am
India Weather Latest Updates: A worker pulls his tricycle cart during a sudden shower of monsoon rain, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

India Weather Live Today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall spell over extreme south Peninsular and northeast India for the next five days and over Bihar, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days.

Subdued rainfall activity was predicted over plains of northwest India and over Central India during the next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya today. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe till September 6.

Major regions across the country will receive normal to above normal rainfall in September, the IMD said on Thursday. According to the forecast, the southwest monsoon is unlikely to start withdrawing anytime soon. Quantitatively, the all-India rainfall for September is forecast to be 109 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is 168.9mm (1971-2020). Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, north Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, north Kerala, south coastal Tamil Nadu, Tripura and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive normal to above normal rainfall this month, IMD said.

India Weather News Live Updates: Major regions across country to receive rainfall in September; Monsoon in south India and more; Watch this space for all the live weather updates.

08:51 (IST)03 Sep 2022
Karnataka CM Bommai blames Bengaluru waterlogging on ‘neglect, corruption’ in past 8-10 years

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed problems like waterlogging in the IT corridor in southeast Bengaluru on the “neglect” of the city over the past eight to 10 years and under previous governments, after a visit to the corridor on Thursday.

“In the last eight to 10 years, Bengaluru has been completely neglected. Around six or seven years ago, all the problems of the city could have been solved. There were no major problems at the time. It could have been done. It was not done,” Bommai said at a meeting with local leaders and officials in the information technology corridor. Read more.

08:50 (IST)03 Sep 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rain forecast today

Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai.

08:45 (IST)03 Sep 2022
Fresh spells of rain likely in Odisha in next 2 weeks

Odisha is likely to get relief from the week-long hot and humid weather, caused by the monsoon's weakening trend, as the IMD on Friday forecast the creation of two back-to-back low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal in the next two weeks.

The first is expected to develop over West-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by September 8, and the second between September 9 and 15, said US Dash, a senior weather scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Dash said that rainfall activity might intensify in the state from September 5.

"Odisha is currently experiencing hot and humid weather due to weakening of the monsoon. Most places in the state have recorded maximum temperature at or above 35 degree Celsius, with humidity exceeding 80 per cent in some areas since Thursday," he stated.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded over 35 degree Celsius throughout the week.

The IMD, meanwhile, also said that the seasonal cumulative rainfall received by Odisha between June 1 and September 2 stood at 992 mm against its usual average of 931.9 mm.

During the period, six districts received excess rainfall.

According to the midday IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur on September 6. PTI 

08:31 (IST)03 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's live blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest weather updates from across India. 

India Weather News Highlights: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi; Above normal rainfall across the country during Sept, says IMD

A total of 112 out of the total 264 blocks in Jharkhand are facing a drought-like situation, an official said on Friday. Another 131 blocks are witnessing drought-like conditions due to scanty rainfall during the early monsoon months, he said. The overall sowing coverage in the state remained at 37.19% and the paddy sowing coverage was recorded at 30% against the target to date, the official added.

The figures were disclosed during a review meeting on the situation by Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi. The chief minister took stock of the situation and directed the officials to prepare a detailed plan at the earliest to provide relief to the people living in rural areas, livestock farmers and labourers from drought, the official said. Soren asked officers to send teams to Santhal Parganas and Palamu divisions to evaluate the situation as many areas there are facing water crisis for agriculture, drinking and livestock, he said.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra the water storage in Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 99.01 per cent of capacity, leading to 18 gates being opened to discharge 76,856 cusec (cubic foot per second) amid continuous inflow, an official said on Friday.

The inflow of water into the dam reached 75,681 cusec from 22,455 cusec in just 12 hours during the day, leaving the storage at 99.01 per cent, up from 98.35 per cent in the morning, he said.

In Bengaluru, the Outer Ring Road Companies Associations (ORRCA) in a letter submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday estimated a collective loss of Rs 225 crore of all the firms it represents due to the flooding of Outer Ring Road after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on August 30.

The ORRCA represents all major IT and banking companies on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch.

Read also | Seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai 97.5 per cent full

 

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:23:57 am
