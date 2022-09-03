India Weather News Live Updates: Major regions across country to receive rainfall in September

India Weather Live Today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall spell over extreme south Peninsular and northeast India for the next five days and over Bihar, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days.
Subdued rainfall activity was predicted over plains of northwest India and over Central India during the next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya today. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe till September 6.
Major regions across the country will receive normal to above normal rainfall in September, the IMD said on Thursday. According to the forecast, the southwest monsoon is unlikely to start withdrawing anytime soon. Quantitatively, the all-India rainfall for September is forecast to be 109 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is 168.9mm (1971-2020). Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, north Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, north Kerala, south coastal Tamil Nadu, Tripura and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive normal to above normal rainfall this month, IMD said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed problems like waterlogging in the IT corridor in southeast Bengaluru on the “neglect” of the city over the past eight to 10 years and under previous governments, after a visit to the corridor on Thursday.
“In the last eight to 10 years, Bengaluru has been completely neglected. Around six or seven years ago, all the problems of the city could have been solved. There were no major problems at the time. It could have been done. It was not done,” Bommai said at a meeting with local leaders and officials in the information technology corridor. Read more.
Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai.
Odisha is likely to get relief from the week-long hot and humid weather, caused by the monsoon's weakening trend, as the IMD on Friday forecast the creation of two back-to-back low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal in the next two weeks.
The first is expected to develop over West-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by September 8, and the second between September 9 and 15, said US Dash, a senior weather scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.
Dash said that rainfall activity might intensify in the state from September 5.
"Odisha is currently experiencing hot and humid weather due to weakening of the monsoon. Most places in the state have recorded maximum temperature at or above 35 degree Celsius, with humidity exceeding 80 per cent in some areas since Thursday," he stated.
The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded over 35 degree Celsius throughout the week.
The IMD, meanwhile, also said that the seasonal cumulative rainfall received by Odisha between June 1 and September 2 stood at 992 mm against its usual average of 931.9 mm.
During the period, six districts received excess rainfall.
According to the midday IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur on September 6. PTI
Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest weather updates from across India.