Weather News Live Updates: Heatwave conditions in Northwest region to continue till Thursday

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory is likely to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

India Weather News Live Updates: Heatwave conditions in the Northwest region will continue till Thursday, the IMD predicts.

Meanwhile, heatwave in isolated places and clear skies are on the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory is likely to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong winds of around 25 to 35 kmph are also likely during the day.

Parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will likely witness heavy rainfall today, the IMD further predicts. Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Naduy and Kerala also have rainfall on the weather forecast today. According to IMD’s 7-day forecast, Delhi is expected to witness light rainfall on 11 June.