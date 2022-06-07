Weather News Live Updates: Heatwave conditions in Northwest region to continue till Thursday

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2022 12:06:35 pm
The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory is likely to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India Weather News Live Updates: Heatwave conditions in the Northwest region will continue till Thursday, the IMD predicts.

Meanwhile, heatwave in isolated places and clear skies are on the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory is likely to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong winds of around 25 to 35 kmph are also likely during the day.

Parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will likely witness heavy rainfall today, the IMD further predicts. Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Naduy and Kerala also have rainfall on the weather forecast today. According to IMD’s 7-day forecast, Delhi is expected to witness light rainfall on 11 June.

12:06 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Parts of Mumbai expected to witness light rainfall: IMD

Parts of Mumbai are likely to witness light rainfall on Tuesday, the weather department said in its forecast.

12:01 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Delhi likely to witness light rainfall on June 11: IMD

According to IMD's 7-day forecast, Delhi is expected to witness light rainfall on 11 June with minimum and maximum temperature likely to settle at 28 degree and 40 degree Celsius respectively. 

11:38 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu today: IMD

Tamil Nadu is likely to witness heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department says in its forecast. 

11:35 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Delhi to witness heatwave today: IMD

Heatwave in isolated places and clear skies are on the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory is likely to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong winds of around 25 to 35 kmph are also likely during the day.

11:35 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Heatwave conditions in Northwest region to continue for next 2 days: IMD

Heatwave conditions in the Northwest region will continue till Thursday, the IMD said. Parts of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand will witness heatwave conditions today, the weather department said today.

