Weather News Live Updates: Heatwave conditions in Northwest region to continue till Thursday

Meanwhile, heatwave in isolated places and clear skies are on the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory is likely to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong winds of around 25 to 35 kmph are also likely during the day.
Parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will likely witness heavy rainfall today, the IMD further predicts. Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Naduy and Kerala also have rainfall on the weather forecast today.
Parts of Mumbai are likely to witness light rainfall on Tuesday, the weather department said in its forecast.
According to IMD's 7-day forecast, Delhi is expected to witness light rainfall on 11 June with minimum and maximum temperature likely to settle at 28 degree and 40 degree Celsius respectively.
Tamil Nadu is likely to witness heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department says in its forecast.
Heatwave conditions in the Northwest region will continue till Thursday, the IMD said. Parts of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand will witness heatwave conditions today, the weather department said today.