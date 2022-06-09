Weather News Live Updates: Heatwave to continue in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP today

Tourists seen at the India Gate on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India Weather Live News Today: According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will very likely continue witnessing heatwave conditions today. The minimum and maximum temperature in Delhi will likely settle at 29 degree and 44 degree Celsius today.

The weather department further forecast heavy rainfall over parts of Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and June 10 and 13. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next five days.

Heavy rainfall will continue in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland during the next five days. Mumbai is also expected to receive light rainfall on Thursday.