Weather Live Updates: Delhi likely to witness cloudy skies, thunder, lightning; Badrinath Dham Yatra resumes day after heavy rains

Weather Forecast Update Live News: Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius Tuesday, with cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day. While heatwave conditions and a maximum temperature of 45 degrees are in the forecast for May 20, the temperature could fall to around 40 degrees by May 22.
In other news, southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said here, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy. The weather office said isolated heavy rainfall was expected over Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday and over Lakshadweep area over the next two days.
"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days, the IMD said in a statement.
The presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days, it said. (PTI)
The movement of pilgrims to and from Badrinath Dham, which was suspended on Monday after heavy rainfall, has resumed today morning.
“As soon as the weather cleared, 115 vehicles left Badrinath Dham this morning. The movement of passengers has started for Badrinath Dham” said Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Tuesday.
The movement of pilgrims was suspended amid heavy rainfall followed by falling stones near Hanuman Chatti. (ANI)
The maximum temperature recorded on Monday at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 42.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the long period average for this time of the year. The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 27.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. Read more