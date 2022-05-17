scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Weather Live Updates: Delhi likely to witness cloudy skies, thunder, lightning; Badrinath Dham Yatra resumes day after heavy rains

India Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates, Heatwave In India Updates, 17 May 2022: The minimum temperature in Delhi over the next six days is likely to range from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Updated: May 17, 2022 11:11:09 am
India Weather Update, Delhi-NCR Heatwave, Rain Update todayIndia Weather Update Live: A woman covers her head with a cloth to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Gurugram. (PTI)

Weather Forecast Update Live News: Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius Tuesday, with cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day. While heatwave conditions and a maximum temperature of 45 degrees are in the forecast for May 20, the temperature could fall to around 40 degrees by May 22.

Meanwhile, the movement of pilgrims to and from Badrinath Dham, which was suspended on Monday after heavy rainfall, has resumed today morning. “As soon as the weather cleared, 115 vehicles left Badrinath Dham this morning. The movement of passengers has started for Badrinath Dham” said Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana.

In other news, southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said here, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy. The weather office said isolated heavy rainfall was expected over Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday and over Lakshadweep area over the next two days.

Weather News Live: On Monday, the AQI in Delhi was 297, in the ‘poor’ category, with dust contributing around 58% to the PM10 levels; Follow this space for Latest Updates

11:11 (IST)17 May 2022
Southwest monsoon debuts over Andaman and Nicobar islands

Southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said here, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days, the IMD said in a statement.

The presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days, it said. (PTI)

11:02 (IST)17 May 2022
Badrinath Dham Yatra resumes after weather clears

The movement of pilgrims to and from Badrinath Dham, which was suspended on Monday after heavy rainfall, has resumed today morning.

“As soon as the weather cleared, 115 vehicles left Badrinath Dham this morning. The movement of passengers has started for Badrinath Dham” said Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Tuesday.

The movement of pilgrims was suspended amid heavy rainfall followed by falling stones near Hanuman Chatti. (ANI)

10:54 (IST)17 May 2022
Delhi weather: Maximum temperature at 41 degrees

Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius Tuesday, with cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 42.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the long period average for this time of the year. The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 27.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. Read more

The IMD had said in an update on Monday that heatwave conditions are likely to reduce in intensity and distribution over Northwest and Central India from Monday onwards. On Monday, heatwave conditions were recorded in parts of Punjab, Southern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. The highest maximum temperature for the day was recorded at Dholpur, Rajasthan at 46.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi had on Sunday seen a tormenting heatwave pushing the maximum to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city. The temperature will start rising again on Wednesday and may hit the 45-degree mark on Friday, the IMD said.

In other news, the presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

