Weather Live Updates: Delhi likely to witness cloudy skies, thunder, lightning; Badrinath Dham Yatra resumes day after heavy rains

Weather Forecast Update Live News: Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius Tuesday, with cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day. While heatwave conditions and a maximum temperature of 45 degrees are in the forecast for May 20, the temperature could fall to around 40 degrees by May 22.

Meanwhile, the movement of pilgrims to and from Badrinath Dham, which was suspended on Monday after heavy rainfall, has resumed today morning. “As soon as the weather cleared, 115 vehicles left Badrinath Dham this morning. The movement of passengers has started for Badrinath Dham” said Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana.

In other news, southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said here, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy. The weather office said isolated heavy rainfall was expected over Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday and over Lakshadweep area over the next two days.