Heavy fog in Delhi likely to continue; minimum temperature in Pune drops to 14 degree

Delhi on Friday morning witnessed heavy fog with the minimum temperature dropping down to 6 degrees Celsius and visibility recorded at 50m at 8:30 am. Foggy mornings are likely to continue in the city for the next 4 days, according to the IMD forecast. The weather department has predicted rainfall on January 19.

The Air Quality Index at some monitoring stations in Delhi deteriorated to record a 24-hour average AQI in the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s minimum temperature on Friday is forecast to be 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will reach 29 degrees. The weather in Pune will also be slightly chilly with the minimum temperature dropping to 14 degrees. The air quality in the city is expected to be in the ‘satisfactory’ category today, according to Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

With fog and cloudy skies in Bangalore’s forecast, the city’s minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 19 and 29 degrees. The air quality in the city is in the ‘satisfactory category’, the Air Quality Early Warning System predicted.