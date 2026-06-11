Orange, yellow alert every in Kerala, Karnataka as monsoon advances; storm likely in Delhi

IMD Monsoon 2026 Update: Delhi and parts of northwest India are set for a stormy Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an overcast afternoon and evening. Light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and strong winds of 50-60 kmph are likely. Winds may reach speeds up to 70 kmph during the evening and night.

A fresh western disturbance is set to bring widespread thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and hailstorms across northwest India until June 13, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash eastern, northeastern and parts of southern India over the next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather system is also creating favourable conditions for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into several parts of central and eastern India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal during the next three to four days.

Storm alert for Northwest

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, strong winds and isolated hailstorms over the next two days.

The IMD has warned of thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph across parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on June 11 and 12. Hailstorm activity is also likely in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh during the same period.

Dust storms may affect parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, reducing visibility and disrupting transport services.

Heavy rainfall warning for East and Northeast

Eastern and northeastern states are expected to receive the season’s heaviest rainfall spell so far. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Odisha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

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Arunachal Pradesh may receive very heavy rainfall from June 11 to 13, while Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience intense rain between June 11 and 14. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are also under a heavy rain alert, raising concerns over localised flooding and waterlogging.

South to see intense monsoon

Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions.

Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on June 11 and 12, while Coastal Karnataka may witness very heavy rain on June 12. Heavy showers are also likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and interior Karnataka over the coming days.

Strong surface winds are expected along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, posing risks to fishermen and small vessels.

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Monsoon advances further

The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into additional parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, as well as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The progress is expected to bring relief from the prevailing heat in several regions while improving rainfall distribution across central and eastern India.

Heatwave

While Delhi is looking at a cooler-than-usual Thursday due to the rains, the capital’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 40°C and 42°C. The temperature is likely to drop to 34-36°C on June 12 under cloudy skies and sustained thunderstorm activity.

June 13 is likely to remain cloudy ith the possibility of thunderstorms, with daytime temperatures remaining below normal.

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While much of northern India is expected to cool due to storm activity, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of west Rajasthan on June 11. Maximum temperatures across northwest India are expected to fall by 3-5°C between June 11 and 13 before rising gradually thereafter.

Public Advisory

The IMD has advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid sheltering under trees, secure doors and windows, unplug electrical appliances and stay away from water bodies and metal objects during lightning activity.

Authorities have urged citizens to monitor weather updates closely and follow safety precautions to minimise the risk of injury and damage to property