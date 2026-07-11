Weather Live Updates: North braces for more rain; downpour hits schools, transport in Himachal, Uttarakhand

People make their way through a waterlogged road following heavy rain, in the Gazipur area of New Delhi. (PTI photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall for most states in the country as the Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on July 9. The met department predicted more rain for the northern hilly and Gangetic planes, warning of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

The IMD also warned of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Kerala, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana. At least 30 people have died so far in the rain related incidents, the highest in Surat where 21 people died due to floods.

Story continues below this ad Himachal grapples from rain-related disaster: In Himachal Pradesh, heavy to extremely heavy rains disrupted normal life in parts of the state, blocking roads, damaging bridges and uprooting trees. Schools remained closed in many parts of the state. A 70-year-old man was killed after being hit by falling boulders from the hillside in Kullu district, according to PTI. In Shimla, several roads were closed for vehicular traffic, while incidents of rockfall were reported along the Kalka-Shimla National Highway. Sirmaur and Solan districts received the most rain since Thursday evening, according to the local met department. Destruction in Uttarakhand: One teenager died and several people were injured in Uttarakhand as heavy rain battered the state for the past 24 hours. The downpour led to landslides and blocking 118 roads across the state, including the Yamunotri National Highway. A 100-meter stretch of the Yamunotri National Highway near Syanachatti in Uttarkashi district was damaged by a landslide, and repair work is in progress at the spot. Live Updates Jul 11, 2026 09:08 AM IST Sky remains clear in Delhi on Saturday, IMD predicts more rains ahead The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall in Delhi and other northern states from July 11 to July 13. The skies in the national capital were clear on Saturday after two days of incessant rainfall. Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said rainfall activity is expected to remain subdued in Delhi until July 15 because the seasonal trough has shifted towards the Himalayan foothills, according to PTI.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd