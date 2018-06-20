Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • India weather LIVE updates: Here’s why the monsoon has not reached north India yet
Live now

India weather LIVE updates: Here’s why the monsoon has not reached north India yet

Weather LIVE updates: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to further advance over remaining parts of Assam, some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh between June 23-25.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 12:43:51 pm
Weather LIVE updates: Here is why monsoon has not reached north India yet Weather LIVE updates: An aerial view shows monsoon clouds over Mumbai. (REUTERS photo)

Explaining why the Southwest Monsoon could not advance further since last one week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement on Wednesday said that it happened due to weak monsoon flow in  associations with weak cross equatorial flow, unfavourable location of active phase of Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO), an equatorial eastwards propagating oscillations which lay over central and east pacific Ocean, Western hemisphere and Africa and the development of low pressure system over northwest pacific Ocean.

It, however, said the monsoon circulation is likely to improve from around June 24 with expected movement of  active phase of MJO to west Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Arabian Sea during the next 23 days and development of cyclonic circulations over eastern India leading to strengthening of easterlies winds over Gangetic plains. Click here to read this in Bangla

As a result, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to further advance over remaining parts of Assam, some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh between June 23-25, the IMD explained. Also, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of east India and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and heavy rains at isolated places over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, on Wednesday. The MeT department also said that thunderstorm with gusty winds and lightning is very likely at isolated places over east Bihar, West bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, Terlangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Live Blog

Follow weather LIVE updates from India as the monsoon circulation is likely to improve from around June 24

12:39 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Reasons why the Southwest Monsoon could not advance further since last one week

IMD gave four reasons why the Southwest Monsoon could not advance further since last one week. Here are they:

a. It happened due to weak monsoon flow in  associations with weak cross equatorial flow,

b. unfavourable location of active phase of Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO)

c. an equatorial eastwards propagating oscillations which lay over central and east pacific Ocean, and,

d. Western hemisphere and Africa and the development of low pressure system over northwest pacific Ocean.

12:32 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Thunderstorm with gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal

The MeT department also said that thunderstorm with gusty winds and lightning is very likely at isolated places over east Bihar, West bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, Terlangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

12:31 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted over Konkan, Goa today

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and heavy rains at isolated places over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, on Wednesday. 

12:23 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Warm morning in Delhi, maximum temparature likely to touch 41 degrees

Delhi people woke up to a warm morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling two notches above the season's average at 29.8 degrees Celsius. The MeT department forecast mainly clear sky for the rest of the day with the maximum temperature expected to be 41 degrees Celsius.

12:19 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

Welcome to our Live blog.  The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and heavy rains at isolated places over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Follow to get the latest updates

Weather LIVE updates: Here is why monsoon has not reached north India yet Weather LIVE updates: A dust storm accompanied by rains are seen over Lucknow's skyline, Monday. (AP Photo)

Weather LIVE updates: On Tuesday, Rainfall and thundershowers was observed at most places over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and at many places over Konkan and Goa. Some places in Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Lakshadweep and some isolated places over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, odisha, telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also witnessed rains and thundershowers

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd