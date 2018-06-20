India weather LIVE updates: Here’s why the monsoon has not reached north India yet

Weather LIVE updates: An aerial view shows monsoon clouds over Mumbai. (REUTERS photo) Weather LIVE updates: An aerial view shows monsoon clouds over Mumbai. (REUTERS photo)

Explaining why the Southwest Monsoon could not advance further since last one week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement on Wednesday said that it happened due to weak monsoon flow in associations with weak cross equatorial flow, unfavourable location of active phase of Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO), an equatorial eastwards propagating oscillations which lay over central and east pacific Ocean, Western hemisphere and Africa and the development of low pressure system over northwest pacific Ocean.

It, however, said the monsoon circulation is likely to improve from around June 24 with expected movement of active phase of MJO to west Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Arabian Sea during the next 23 days and development of cyclonic circulations over eastern India leading to strengthening of easterlies winds over Gangetic plains. Click here to read this in Bangla

As a result, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to further advance over remaining parts of Assam, some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh between June 23-25, the IMD explained. Also, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of east India and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and heavy rains at isolated places over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, on Wednesday. The MeT department also said that thunderstorm with gusty winds and lightning is very likely at isolated places over east Bihar, West bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, Terlangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.