Weather highlights: Dust storm alert in Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains likely in parts of Northeast

The Indian meteorological department has warned of possible thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places in UP.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department issued a thunderstorm and duststorm alert for 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh for the next 48 hours. The department reported that Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Meerut, Bijnore, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur are likely to be hit by thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds.

The MeT also reported that parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning, the IMD said, is very likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions across certain parts of Rajasthan is likely to continue.