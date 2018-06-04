Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Weather highlights: Dust storm alert in Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains likely in parts of Northeast

Weather LIVE Updates: The department has reported that 13 districts in UP are likely to be hit by thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2018 10:10:06 pm
MeT department issues warning of storm in UP; North continues to sizzle The Indian meteorological department has warned of possible thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places in UP. (Source: AP Photo/Manish Swarup/File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department issued a thunderstorm and duststorm alert for 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh for the next 48 hours. The department reported that Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Meerut, Bijnore, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur are likely to be hit by thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds.

The MeT also reported that parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning, the IMD said, is very likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions across certain parts of Rajasthan is likely to continue.

Live Blog

Weather LIVE Updates: Thunderstorm and duststorm likely in UP

17:18 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Monsoon to reach Telangana in next 48 hours

During next 48 hours, the south-west monsoon is likely to advance in parts of Telangana. Southern districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall and one or two spells of heavy rain, says India Meteorological Department

14:00 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Rain and thundershowers in West Bengal

Rain and thundershowers with lightning likely over West Bengal's Bardhaman, Birbhum, Haora, Hugli, Kolkata, Nadia, Medinipur and Purulia during the next 4-6 hours, reports SkyMet Weather.

12:32 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
IMDs forecast for June 4

The weather office has also forecast "very likely" rain in certain parts of the state. The latest bout of deadly dust storm over the weekend claimed 17 lives and left 11 people injured. Most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and house collapse, a UP government spokesperson said.

Moradabad bore the maximum brunt of the storm, with as many as seven deaths reported from the district, followed by three deaths from Sambhal. Dust storms have become a regular phenomenon in the state that left over 130 people dead last month.

11:15 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Monsoon in India

The latest update suggested its before time arrival over most parts of the country. As per weathermen, Monsoon would move at a faster pace over East and Northeast India, central parts of the country as well as along the West Coast, reports SkyMet Weather.

10:51 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
At least 5 killed in rain related incidents at Nashik division

Five people were killed in two separate rain-related incidents as pre-monsoon showers accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning hit the Nashik division over the weekend, the police said today.A 32-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were killed when a tree fell on them at Varkhedi village in the neighbouring Dhule district yesterday, a police official said.In the last 24 hours, Nashik's Igatpuri taluka received 76 mm rain, Baglan-25 mm, Chandwad-24 mm, Trimbakeshwar-15 mm, Nandgaon-10 mm, and Malegaon, Sinnar and Nashik got five mm each, according to figures provided by the district collector's office. (PTI)

10:48 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Cloudy weather, light drizzle likely in Mumbai for next 48 hours

Officials said Mumbai recorded moderate showers in the last 24 hours but monsoon is on scheduled to arrive on June 7. In the last 24 hours, till 8.30 am Sunday, Santacruz recorded 26.2 mm rainfall, while Colaba saw negligible rain, the official said. Read more

10:27 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Heatwave conditions persist in Rajasthan

There was no let up in the heatwave conditions in Rajasthan with Sriganganagar being the hottest in the state at 48.2 degrees Celsius. Churu was the second hottest place with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

10:25 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Hot weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana

Hot weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab, with Narnaul sizzling at a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Among other places in Haryana, blistering heat swept Hisar, which recorded a high of 42.9 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani registered a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius, PTI quoted  MeT Department.

On Friday, 17 people were killed and 11 injured in a severe dust storm that had hit the state.  Moradabad recorded the maximum number of casualties with seven deaths, followed by Sambhal with three. District magistrates have been directed by the state administration to distribute relief materials to the affected within 24 hours. Last month in May, 130 people were killed due to severe weather conditions in the state.