Weather LIVE UPDATES: Train services affected as heavy rain lashes Maharashtra

Train services between Badlapur and Kalyan railway stations at Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai were suspended for a few hours on Saturday in the wake of excessive water logging on the tracks between Vitthalwadi and Kalyan stops. Toy train services were also disrupted after a tree fell down between Matheran and Neral. “Due to heavy and continuous rain, there is water logging between Vithalwadi and Kalyan (near level crossing gate) since 10.40 am. As a precautionary measure, trains services were stopped between Badlapur and Kalyan,” a CR official said.

Besides Maharashtra, heavy rains also lashed most parts of Karnataka.