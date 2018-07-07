Weather LIVE UPDATES: Train services affected as heavy rain lashes Maharashtra

Follow Us:
Saturday, July 07, 2018
WEATHER LIVE UPDATES: Besides Maharashtra, heavy rains also lashed most parts of Karnataka.

Updated: July 7, 2018 1:33:12 pm
Toy train services were also disrupted after a tree fell down between between Matheran and Neral. (Express photo) Toy train services were also disrupted after a tree fell down between Matheran and Neral. (Express photo)

Train services between Badlapur and Kalyan railway stations at Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai were suspended for a few hours on Saturday in the wake of excessive water logging on the tracks between Vitthalwadi and Kalyan stops. Toy train services were also disrupted after a tree fell down between Matheran and Neral. “Due to heavy and continuous rain, there is water logging between Vithalwadi and Kalyan (near level crossing gate) since 10.40 am. As a precautionary measure, trains services were stopped between Badlapur and Kalyan,” a CR official said.

Besides Maharashtra, heavy rains also lashed most parts of Karnataka.

13:33 (IST) 07 Jul 2018
13:23 (IST) 07 Jul 2018
