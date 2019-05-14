Toggle Menu
Weather LIVE updates: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm for north India in next 48 hours 

Attributing the rainy weather conditions to the passage of frequent Western Disturbance the IMD in its latest bulletin has predicted that rain, thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm is likely over the hills in north India and dust storms in the plains in the next 48 hours.

Vehicles on road during rains in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo)

After heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and some places in Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department has forecast fresh showers in the northern region in the next 48 hours.

IMD attributed the prevailing weather conditions to the passage of Western Disturbance. Its latest bulletin predicted that rain, thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm is likely over the hills in north India and dust storms in the plains.

While heat wave conditions are likely at some places in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next 4-5 days.

On Monday, heavy showers brought relief to Delhi from scorching heat even as dust storms hit some areas of the city. Before the rains, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, according to news agency PTI.

Delhi-NCR to witness on and off pre-monsoon showers for next 48 hours

Due to a cyclonic circulation over parts of Rajasthan and successive Western Disturbances that are affecting the hills in the north, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are likely to witness on and off pre-monsoon showers for the next two to three days. In the wake of these weather activities, temperatures over NCR will remain below normal. 

Himachal Pradesh may witness rain, thundershowers today

Rain and thundershowers likely over isolated places in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahul & Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts in the next 6 to 8 hours, predicts Skymet Weather.

Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rainfall on Monday, gets relief from scorching temperature

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Monday evening, bringing some relief to Delhiites from scorching heat even as dust storms hit some areas of the city. By 8:30 pm, traces of rainfall were recorded by the Met department but by 9 pm, parts of Delhi saw heavy showers. Before the rainfall, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, according to news agency PTI. Read more here

Skymet Weather predicted most places of Punjab and Haryana will also experience rain, thunderstorm, dust storm, winds and lightning strikes in next two to three days. Meanwhile, Rajasthan too witnessed rain in some parts of the state, said a MeT official.

