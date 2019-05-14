Weather LIVE updates: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm for north India in next 48 hours 

After heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and some places in Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department has forecast fresh showers in the northern region in the next 48 hours.

IMD attributed the prevailing weather conditions to the passage of Western Disturbance. Its latest bulletin predicted that rain, thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm is likely over the hills in north India and dust storms in the plains.

While heat wave conditions are likely at some places in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next 4-5 days.

On Monday, heavy showers brought relief to Delhi from scorching heat even as dust storms hit some areas of the city. Before the rains, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, according to news agency PTI.