Weather LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts more rains for northwest India in next 24 hours

People at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) People at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains and possible thunderstorm activity for the northwestern parts of India in the next 24 hours. The weather body also said the conditions are favourable for the advancement of Southwest monsoon. The Southwest Monsoon is progressing as per expectations over and across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a scientist at the meteorological department was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, incessant rains in Mumbai since Monday have brought the city to a standstill due to water-logging in many parts even as loss of lives and property have been reported from the city. The Santacruz observatory reportedly recorded a rainfall of 231.4 mm, for the first time this year. Kolkata also experienced heavy rains and waterlogging on Tuesday, with the Met department forecasting more rains in the state over the next two days.