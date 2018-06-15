India weather LIVE Updates: All IndiGo flights to and from Chandigarh Airport cancelled

Haze over Chandigarh as seen on Thursday afternoon. The Delhi air quality mirrors that of many parts of Punjab and Haryana. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Haze over Chandigarh as seen on Thursday afternoon. The Delhi air quality mirrors that of many parts of Punjab and Haryana. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Parts of northern India, including Punjab and Delhi-NCR, have been reeling under a heavy blanket of dust which has settled over the area. The dust cover, caused by dust storms in the western state of Rajasthan, prompted the government to halt all construction work in the national capital till Sunday. Delhi air quality, which was already in the ‘very poor’ category due to annually occurring factors such as crop burning, firecracker smoke and vehicular pollution, became even worse with this influx of dust.

The dusty conditions have been active since Wednesday, and the government has advised people to remain indoors. The dust cover has affected visibility as well, affecting flight operations. All flights to and from the Chandigarh airport were cancelled till Thursday afternoon due to reduced visibility. The Indian Meteorological Office (IMD), meanwhile has said that a slight chance of rain on Sunday is the only relief Delhi can hope for in the coming days. The Met office also said that the weather is expected to be slightly better on Friday with a slowing of wind speed.