Friday, June 15, 2018
  • India weather LIVE Updates: All IndiGo flights to and from Chandigarh Airport cancelled
Weather LIVE Updates: The Delhi air quality mirrors that of many parts of Punjab and Haryana. The dust cover, caused by dust storms in the western state of Rajasthan, prompted the government to halt all construction work in the national capital till Sunday.

Curated by Shalini Rajvanshi | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 1:58:42 pm
india weather, delhi air quality, delhi air quality today, india weather today, air quality in Delhi, delhi weather, delhi temperature, dust storm warning, dust storm prediction for today, dust storm prediction in delhi, dust storm prediction india, delhi temperature today, dust storm in delhi, dust storm india, indian express Haze over Chandigarh as seen on Thursday afternoon. The Delhi air quality mirrors that of many parts of Punjab and Haryana. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Parts of northern India, including Punjab and Delhi-NCR, have been reeling under a heavy blanket of dust which has settled over the area. The dust cover, caused by dust storms in the western state of Rajasthan, prompted the government to halt all construction work in the national capital till Sunday. Delhi air quality, which was already in the ‘very poor’ category due to annually occurring factors such as crop burning, firecracker smoke and vehicular pollution, became even worse with this influx of dust.

The dusty conditions have been active since Wednesday, and the government has advised people to remain indoors. The dust cover has affected visibility as well, affecting flight operations. All flights to and from the Chandigarh airport were cancelled till Thursday afternoon due to reduced visibility. The Indian Meteorological Office (IMD), meanwhile has said that a slight chance of rain on Sunday is the only relief Delhi can hope for in the coming days. The Met office also said that the weather is expected to be slightly better on Friday with a slowing of wind speed.

Live Blog

Delhi and parts of northern India are buried under a sheet of thick haze emanating from dust storms in Rajasthan. Follow this LIVE Blog for latest weather updates:

13:52 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
All IndiGo domestic flights to and from Chandigarh Airport cancelled
12:17 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
Heavy rains at Shivpuri near Rishikesh; beach camps vacated

Following heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Shivpuri last night, water level of the Heval river has risen. Two people, who were stranded, were rescued by police. One motorcycle and one car were washed away in the river due to heavy flow of the water. Camps near the river have been vacated.

12:15 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
Heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand likely

The India Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy rianfall at isolated places in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital districts from June 15 to 17.

11:59 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
Eleven flights cancelled at Chandigarh Airport

Given the poor visibility due to the ongoing haze, as many as 11 flights scheduled to arrive or depart from the Chandigarh airport have been cancelled, news agency ANI reports.

11:27 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
10:52 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
'Situation to be better in one-to-two days'

"There was a dust storm from Rajasthan which resulted in deterioration of air quality and high levels of PM 10. We issued an alert, convened a meeting of task force and gave advisory to state government. The situation should be normal in one-to-two days," says Environment Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Delhi air quality

10:24 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
Dust covers Punjab skies

This city in Punjab has the worst air quality in India

(Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

09:39 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
09:33 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake under dust cover

In this photo fron yesterday afternoon, a cloud of dust is seen over Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

09:09 (IST) 15 Jun 2018

Hello. Welcome to our LIVE Blog. The weather conditions continue to deteriorate in Delhi and adjoining areas as well as parts of northern India as a coat of dust sits on the Delhi sky. Follow this blog for latest updates on the weather. 

On Thursday, the air quality in Delhi and its adjoining area was labelled very poor to severe, with the national capital touching the 431 mark. Greater Noida was the worst at the 500 mark. Particulate matter levels were also critical, with PM10 at 1,263 and PM2.5 at 265 on Thursday. The Delhi government has asked the MCDs to ensure that pollution controlling measures be put into effect. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal has directed all MCDs and PWDs to boost mechanical road sweeping, in addition to sprinkling of water on road sides, stopping the use of brooms so as to curb the rise of dust, among others.

