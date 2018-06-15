India weather LIVE Updates: All IndiGo flights to and from Chandigarh Airport cancelled

Parts of northern India, including Punjab and Delhi-NCR, have been reeling under a heavy blanket of dust which has settled over the area. The dust cover, caused by dust storms in the western state of Rajasthan, prompted the government to halt all construction work in the national capital till Sunday. Delhi air quality, which was already in the ‘very poor’ category due to annually occurring factors such as crop burning, firecracker smoke and vehicular pollution, became even worse with this influx of dust.
The dusty conditions have been active since Wednesday, and the government has advised people to remain indoors. The dust cover has affected visibility as well, affecting flight operations. All flights to and from the Chandigarh airport were cancelled till Thursday afternoon due to reduced visibility. The Indian Meteorological Office (IMD), meanwhile has said that a slight chance of rain on Sunday is the only relief Delhi can hope for in the coming days. The Met office also said that the weather is expected to be slightly better on Friday with a slowing of wind speed.
Following heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Shivpuri last night, water level of the Heval river has risen. Two people, who were stranded, were rescued by police. One motorcycle and one car were washed away in the river due to heavy flow of the water. Camps near the river have been vacated.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy rianfall at isolated places in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital districts from June 15 to 17.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Given the poor visibility due to the ongoing haze, as many as 11 flights scheduled to arrive or depart from the Chandigarh airport have been cancelled, news agency ANI reports.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Dust storm: Haryana government bars construction in NCR districts for next 48 hours
"There was a dust storm from Rajasthan which resulted in deterioration of air quality and high levels of PM 10. We issued an alert, convened a meeting of task force and gave advisory to state government. The situation should be normal in one-to-two days," says Environment Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Delhi air quality
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
This city in Punjab has the worst air quality in India
(Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
North India Haze HIGHLIGHTS: No construction work till Sunday as air quality remains ‘severe’ in Delhi
(Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
In this photo fron yesterday afternoon, a cloud of dust is seen over Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Hello. Welcome to our LIVE Blog. The weather conditions continue to deteriorate in Delhi and adjoining areas as well as parts of northern India as a coat of dust sits on the Delhi sky. Follow this blog for latest updates on the weather.