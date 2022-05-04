scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Weather Live Updates: 11 Met station breached all-time high in April; Gujarat govt calls off job fair

Weather News Live Updates: IMD on Tuesday said the heatwave has abated from all parts of the country.

May 4, 2022
May 4, 2022 2:03:41 pm
Samba: Women use a cloth to filter drinking water after collecting it from a well, at Padal village in Samba district, Sunday, May 1, 2022. India is facing a brutal spell of heatwave, which has led to water shortages in many parts of the country. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_01_2022_000058B)

Weather Live Updates: April this year was the third warmest over India in 122 years, according to the monthly weather and climate summary issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This comes after March remained the warmest over the same period. 11 Met stations — across HP, Odisha, Jharkhand, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Punjab, Karnataka and Lakshadweep Islands — surpassed their existing temperature records for April. Another three meteorological stations recorded temperatures as existing highest records.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Employment and Training of the government Of Gujarat has decided to call off the Employment Fair to be held across 33 districts for three days from May 5 to May 7. While the District departments of Employment Exchange received a circular from the Directorate late on Monday evening, no reason was specified for calling off the fair. However, one government official said the fair was called off due to “heat wave conditions” across the state.

In other news, large outstanding dues of power generation companies (gencos) to coal companies may be playing a role in the current power crisis as state gencos had total outstanding dues of about Rs 7,918.7 crore to Coal India, as of April 18. Sources said Coal India reduces supply of coal to power houses from states with high dues when there is inadequate production or there are not enough railway rakes to meet demand.

Weathers News Live Updates: South peninsular and northeast India received some very heavy to extremely heavy showers all through April; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Severe heat conditions have been consistently reported over large parts of India since the beginning of the summer season in March this year. Maximum temperatures in west Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra have remained between 40 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius throughout the last two months.

Although March marks the seasonal transition from winter to summer, this year the month saw two spells of heatwaves. In an unusually early summer, the country has already seen as many as four heatwaves since March. There have been at least 26 heatwave days since the beginning of March, and as many as four spells of heatwaves in a little over a month and a half. The last of these heatwaves remains ongoing.

Unlike last year’s power shortage situation, the biggest triggers on both the demand and supply side seem to be different. The biggest factor on the demand side last October was the reopening of the economy after the second Covid-19 wave, while on the supply side, the post-monsoon production woes of CIL were a predominant factor.

This time, the main demand side factor is the unprecedented heat wave in north and west India, that has boosted demand for electricity, especially domestic and agricultural load, even as industrial load is climbing consistently.

