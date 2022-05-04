Weather Live Updates: 11 Met station breached all-time high in April; Gujarat govt calls off job fair

Severe heat conditions have been consistently reported over large parts of India since the beginning of the summer season in March this year. Maximum temperatures in west Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra have remained between 40 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius throughout the last two months.

Although March marks the seasonal transition from winter to summer, this year the month saw two spells of heatwaves. In an unusually early summer, the country has already seen as many as four heatwaves since March. There have been at least 26 heatwave days since the beginning of March, and as many as four spells of heatwaves in a little over a month and a half. The last of these heatwaves remains ongoing.

Unlike last year’s power shortage situation, the biggest triggers on both the demand and supply side seem to be different. The biggest factor on the demand side last October was the reopening of the economy after the second Covid-19 wave, while on the supply side, the post-monsoon production woes of CIL were a predominant factor.

This time, the main demand side factor is the unprecedented heat wave in north and west India, that has boosted demand for electricity, especially domestic and agricultural load, even as industrial load is climbing consistently.