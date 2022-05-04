Weather Live Updates: 11 Met station breached all-time high in April; Gujarat govt calls off job fair

Weather Live Updates: April this year was the third warmest over India in 122 years, according to the monthly weather and climate summary issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This comes after March remained the warmest over the same period. 11 Met stations — across HP, Odisha, Jharkhand, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Punjab, Karnataka and Lakshadweep Islands — surpassed their existing temperature records for April. Another three meteorological stations recorded temperatures as existing highest records.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Employment and Training of the government Of Gujarat has decided to call off the Employment Fair to be held across 33 districts for three days from May 5 to May 7. While the District departments of Employment Exchange received a circular from the Directorate late on Monday evening, no reason was specified for calling off the fair. However, one government official said the fair was called off due to “heat wave conditions” across the state.
In other news, large outstanding dues of power generation companies (gencos) to coal companies may be playing a role in the current power crisis as state gencos had total outstanding dues of about Rs 7,918.7 crore to Coal India, as of April 18. Sources said Coal India reduces supply of coal to power houses from states with high dues when there is inadequate production or there are not enough railway rakes to meet demand.