Heatwave in Vidarbha: Temperature in Nagpur crosses 45.5 degrees Celsius

Nagpur has been registering temperatures above 46 degree Celsius over the past six days. With no sign of respite, the city might break its own record of its highest temperature, 47.9 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 22, 2013.

The heat wave is going to continue till May 31 and temperatures may decrease a bit from June 1.

The entire Vidarbha region is reeling under an intense heat wave, with Nagpur and Chandrapur recording maximum temperatures of 47.5 and 47.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, and most other districts in the region recording temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius.

With no sign of respite, the city might break its own record of its highest temperature, 47.9 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 22, 2013.

According to the Regional Meteorological Office, the heat wave is going to continue till May 31 and temperatures may decrease a bit from June 1.

Even the minimum temperature in the region remained above 30 degrees Celsius in most districts. Nagpur has crossed the 47 degrees Celsius-mark six times since 2003.

