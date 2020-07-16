Weather Forecast Today: Moderate to intense rainfall for another two hours over Mumbai

Waterlogging in Dadar after a heavy downpour on Wednesday. Waterlogging in Dadar after a heavy downpour on Wednesday.

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today: In Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra, which have been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night resulting in waterlogging in several areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (to be prepared) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Thursday with forecast of “heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places. The intensity is likely to reduce from Friday. On Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 80.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while the Colaba station recorded 39.2 mm during the same time period.

Pune district and neighbouring areas will experience heavy rainfall on July 16 with intense rainfall spells over ghat areas, the IMD said adding that Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad could experience moderate rainfall till July 20.

As of now, observatory data shows heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls has been realised over Konkan/Mumbai region as per forecast till 8:30 am. The data also shows rainfall recorded at other places in the state (Bandra-21cm; Bhayander-10cm; Dahisar-8 cm Mahalaxmi-13cm; Mira Road-10cm; Ram Mandir-14 cm Observatory data Colaba-16cm; Santacruz-19cm; Ratnagiri-10cm; Harnai-13cm; Thane-6cm). Moderate to intense spell likely to continue for another two hours over Mumbai and neighborhood.

Moderate to intense spell likely to continue for another two hours over Mumbai and neighborhood. Moderate to intense spell likely to continue for another two hours over Mumbai and neighborhood.

Apart from Maharashtra, the IMD has also forecast ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ in Gujarat on Thursday and issued a red alert. The weather department has also issued an orange colour alert for Goa, coastal and central Maharashtra for the same day.

Also, the Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 44 mm rainfall in July so far, which is around 50 per cent less than the normal of 88.3 mm, according to IMD data. “A fresh spell of “light to moderate” rains is expected from July 17 to July 20 in the national capital,” PTI quoted Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD, as saying.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

On Wednesday, as many as 12 people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents across the country on Wednesday, when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for Gujarat and for coastal Maharashtra following heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas. While seven people died in Assam floods, four were killed in a house collapse in Uttarakhand. Also, a farmer, who had gone to the fields to bring his cows home, lost his life after being struck by lightning in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd