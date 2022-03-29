Heatwave spell in several parts of north, west India, rainfall to continue in northeast: IMD

A heatwave spell is likely in several parts of north and west India over the next two days, while rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

According to the weather bulletin, heatwave conditions were witnessed Monday in several parts of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, and are likely to continue on Tuesday. Delhi and southern Haryana will experience heatwave conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Saurashtra-Kutch region, eastern Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, the Vidarbha region, and parts of Maharashtra are likely to see heatwave conditions over the next three-four days. A heatwave spell is also expected to begin in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha on Wednesday.

The IMD characterises a heatwave when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more in plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more in hilly regions.

Meanwhile, light rainfall is expected over northeast India during the next 24 hours, the weather department said. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning are likely to hit the region from Wednesday onwards, while Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Karnataka will also witness moderate rainfall over the next five days. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over Lakshadweep on Tuesday.