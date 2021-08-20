Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heightened showers in Maharashtra Gujarat today

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heightened showers over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. Sustained and widespread rains will continue tomorrow, following which it is likely to decrease, the IMD said in its daily weather bulletin.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated bouts of heavy rain is also expected in Bihar, UP, and Uttarakhand between the 20th and 23rd of August. Uttarakhand, in particular, is expected to receive heavy to very heavy showers today.

Meanwhile in Northeast India, the intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease from today onwards. However, fairly widespread showers will continue in the region and the areas surrounding it. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are predicted in parts of West Bengal and Sikkim today.