Friday, August 20, 2021
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heightened showers in Maharashtra Gujarat today

Weather Forecast Live Updates: Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated bouts of heavy rain is also expected in Bihar, UP, and Uttarakhand between the 20th and 23rd of August. Uttarakhand, in particular, is expected to receive heavy to very heavy showers today. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 20, 2021 9:32:12 am
Sustained and widespread rains will continue tomorrow in Maharashtra and Gujarat, following which it is likely to decrease, the IMD said in its daily weather bulletin. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heightened showers over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. Sustained and widespread rains will continue tomorrow, following which it is likely to decrease, the IMD said in its daily weather bulletin. 

Meanwhile in Northeast India, the intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease from today onwards. However, fairly widespread showers will continue in the region and the areas surrounding it. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are predicted in parts of West Bengal and Sikkim today. 

