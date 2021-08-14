Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rains in West Bengal, Northeast

IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation will likely form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15, and a subsequent formation of a Low Pressure Area will be seen during the next 48 hours

Yesterday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in the parts of Northeast India including West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh & Bihar over the next two days, the department said.

IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation will likely form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15, and a subsequent formation of a Low Pressure Area will be seen during the next 48 hours. This will result in fairly widespread rainfall activity over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, Kolkata woke up to heavy rainfall on Thursday, while neighbouring districts also experienced moderate showers along with scattered, intense spells in some areas. According to the Meteorological Department, the state capital is likely to receive enhanced rainfall into the weekend, while other parts of the state might experience occasional and intense spells of showers.

The IMD also said that scattered to Fairly widespread rainfall are very likely over the Western Himalayan Region during next 5 days.