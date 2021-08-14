scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand between 14 and 15 August, as per the IMD's daily weather bulletin. Fairly widespread rainfall activity is also likely in Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2021 9:25:06 am
Waterlogging in Kolkata after heavy rainfall. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the Northeastern states, as well as in West Bengal today. From tomorrow onwards, there will be a significant reduction in rainfall activity in these areas, the IMD said. Scattered showers with bouts of heavy rain are also likely in Eastern UP and Bihar over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand between 14 and 15 August, as per the IMD’s daily weather bulletin. Fairly widespread rainfall activity is also likely in Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. The rest of the country is predicted to experience subdued rainfall.

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rains in West Bengal, Northeast

IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation will likely form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15, and a subsequent formation of a Low Pressure Area will be seen during the next 48 hours

 

Yesterday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in the parts of Northeast India including West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh & Bihar over the next two days, the department said.

IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation will likely form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15, and a subsequent formation of a Low Pressure Area will be seen during the next 48 hours. This will result in fairly widespread rainfall activity over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, Kolkata woke up to heavy rainfall on Thursday, while neighbouring districts also experienced moderate showers along with scattered, intense spells in some areas. According to the Meteorological Department, the state capital is likely to receive enhanced rainfall into the weekend, while other parts of the state might experience occasional and intense spells of showers.

The IMD also said that scattered to Fairly widespread rainfall are very likely over the Western Himalayan Region during next 5 days.

