Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rains in West Bengal, Northeast

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the Northeastern states, as well as in West Bengal today. From tomorrow onwards, there will be a significant reduction in rainfall activity in these areas, the IMD said. Scattered showers with bouts of heavy rain are also likely in Eastern UP and Bihar over the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand between 14 and 15 August, as per the IMD’s daily weather bulletin. Fairly widespread rainfall activity is also likely in Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. The rest of the country is predicted to experience subdued rainfall.