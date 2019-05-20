Weather forecast today LIVE: Southwest monsoon advances into Andaman, pre-monsoon rainfall deficit drops to 22%

Weather forecast today LIVE updates: The southwest monsoon has advanced into the South Andaman Sea and is further likely to advance to the North Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands in the next 2-3 days, the IMD predicted in its latest forecast. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at many places over Nicobar Islands till May 22.
Strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is very likely over the north Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea from May 20 to May 22, 2019. Also, there is no relief from the heat in Chhattisgarh till May 21, predicted IMD.
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds is also very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Apart from this, above normal rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan and below normal over the northeast and adjoining east India and South Peninsular India during May 16 to May 22.
According to Skymet Weather, Maharashtra will observe a slight relief from the ongoing dry weather around May 24. This is because an upper air Trough is expected to develop along the Konkan coast around May 22. However, a heat wave is likely to prevail over Vidarbha for the next few days.
Onset of monsoon to be delayed, likely to reach Andaman in 2-3 days
With the southwest monsoon expected to arrive later than usual in Kerala, on June 6, its northward progression will be delayed. “Upon reaching the south Andaman Sea, the monsoon may take three to four days additionally to cover the Andaman Sea and further over to the Andaman and Nicobar islands. We expect the monsoon to arrive in Kerala only around June 6,” DS Pai, head of IMD’s Long Range Forecast (LRF), had told The Indian Express. Read full story here
Pre-monsoon rain 22% short so far, large deficiency in 7 states
From March 1 to May 19, the country has had 82.1 mm rainfall against the normal of 104.6 mm for this stage. Pre-monsoon rain is vital to agriculture in several parts of the country. So far, 22 states and Union Territories have had deficient rain (short by 20% or more), including seven with large deficiency (60% or more). Rainfall has been normal in seven other states, and in excess in five states (including three with large excess). Read full story here
