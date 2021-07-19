scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 19, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rain in Delhi, Uttarakhand; 32 killed in Mumbai

In Mumbai, at least 32 people died and eight others were injured in separate incidents caused by intense rainfall in the early hours of Sunday. The heavy downpour also left most parts of the city flooded, with water entering houses and damaging properties.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2021 8:39:46 am
Vehicles make their way through the waterlogged streets at Kings Circle in Mumbai. (PTI)

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi this morning. The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and parts of Delhi NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida).

In Mumbai, at least 32 people died and eight others were injured in separate incidents caused by intense rainfall in the early hours of Sunday. The heavy downpour also left most parts of the city flooded, with water entering houses and damaging properties.

Meanwhile, a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) has been sounded in Karnataka today. Intermittent heavy rains continued across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka on Sunday.

The IMD said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall to isolated heavy to very heavy showers over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and north Madhya Pradesh — this week. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand and over northwestern parts of UP today, it added.

Live Blog

Monsoon Live updates: 32 dead after heavy rain in Mumbai; Monsoon progresses in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Follow our live blog for the latest weather updates.

Mumbai is under orange alert according to the district forecast, along with that, the city will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for next five days. Mumbai recorded 235 mm rainfall in 24 hours until 8.30 am Sunday. This has been the second time in two days Mumbai has been hit by an extreme weather event.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days and issuing orange alert for Mumbai and the Konkan coast, news agency PTI reported.

The reason behind such extreme weather condition in Mumbai is the development of "in situ convective clouds", as per IMD officials.

Rain will further progress more in Konkan region, including Mumbai.

It was due to the thunderstorm that expert meteorologists described as "monstrous", which formed over Raigad on late Saturday and moved along the west coast reaching south Gujarat.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.