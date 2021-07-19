Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rain in Delhi, Uttarakhand; 32 killed in Mumbai

Vehicles make their way through the waterlogged streets at Kings Circle in Mumbai. (PTI)

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi this morning. The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and parts of Delhi NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida).

In Mumbai, at least 32 people died and eight others were injured in separate incidents caused by intense rainfall in the early hours of Sunday. The heavy downpour also left most parts of the city flooded, with water entering houses and damaging properties.

Meanwhile, a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) has been sounded in Karnataka today. Intermittent heavy rains continued across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka on Sunday.

The IMD said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall to isolated heavy to very heavy showers over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and north Madhya Pradesh — this week. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand and over northwestern parts of UP today, it added.